University Student Claims School Elevator is Disney’s Real-Life Tower of Terror

At Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most terrifying attractions is the illustrious Tower of Terror. Located in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the end of Sunset Boulevard, the decaying building lours in Guests with intrigue, as they explore the abandoned ruins of the hotel. Once they enter the service elevator, however, things are never the same.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is a thrilling 13-story drop tower that combines the idea of a dark ride and a drop tower together. One of the best aspects is that the drops are randomized, and cause Guests to feel their stomach in their throat while going both up and down. Although terrifying for some, the attraction is incredibly safe and restrains Guests in their seat, so even if you feel like you are going to fly through that massive window, you can never get too far off of that seat!

But what would happen if you felt that same gut-wrenching Tower of Terror drop in a regular elevator. One student at the University of Illinois in Chicago took to Reddit to ask why the elevators located at University Hall feel like the Tower of Terror attraction at Disney World, and other students even chimed in with agreement!

Mahemmo said:

Why do the elevators at University Hall feel like the Tower of Terror ride at Disney. I feel like I’m going to throw up ever single time I use them.

Sometimes, getting up for class can be a scary enough task in itself, we could not imagine what it would be like have to feel your stomach fly up on your way there!

Dbello2448 commented on the thread stating:

They get stuck all the time and sometimes go up and down on their own, open doors on their own. Everyone on the advising staff has been stuck at least once.

No-Championship-4 seems to think that the University Hall elevators and Tower of Terror have a lot more in common than we may think:

UH is cursed, just look at it

Insert_title_here seems to be ok with the attraction aspect of the elevator, as long as it means they do not need to take the stairs!

Lol, at least they’re working! They tend to malfunction quite a bit. I had to walk up ten flights of stairs to make a meeting with my advisor once. 🙁

Of course, the elevator is not flinging up students against the ceiling when it goes up and down, as Tower of Terror would without and seatbelts, but it clearly is generating a similar drop sensation that the attraction has.

Disney describes Tower of Terror as:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone? Based on the Television Series

This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc. Too Terrifying for Kids?

This attraction includes sudden, fast drops in a dark, enclosed space which may be frightening to some Guests.

Have you ever felt like a normal elevator ride was actually a stomach-churning Tower of Terror experience?

