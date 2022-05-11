Chilling Video Footage Proves Tower of Terror Is Haunted, Ghost Spotted On Ride

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of the most popular thrill rides located at Walt Disney World Resort. Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Tower of Terror transports Guests to the Twilight Zone after boarding a maintenance service elevator.

The ride tells the story of a hotel, The Hollywood Tower Hotel, on the tragic night of October 31, 1939, when lightning struck the building. Five people were aboard an elevator when the hotel was struck, causing the elevator to free-fall and land directly into the Twilight Zone.

Though this backstory is, of course, fiction — new video footage has revealed that the Tower of Terror may actually be haunted.

In a video shared to TikTok, on one evening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests were watching as the Tower of Terror dropped others directly into the Twilight Zone. When watching the one drop, right before the elevator falls, you can see a white figure standing on the edge of the opening. After the elevator drops, the figure is still standing there.

The white figure remains there for a few second before slowly walking away and disappearing.

There have been rumors that Tower of Terror is haunted, as well as other attractions such as Big Thunder Mountain in Disneyland and Haunted Mansion in both Disney World and Disneyland, but this is one of the rare cases where Guests actually caught a spirit on camera.

More on Disney’s Tower on Terror

In case you aren’t familiar, the official description of Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios reads:

Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you're suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Do you believe this footage of Tower of Terror? Do you think the building is haunted? Let us know in the comments below.

