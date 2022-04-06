Guest Shares Secret Unseen Footage of Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

The Haunted Mansion is a fan-favorite attraction at Disneyland Resort; with iconic music, beloved characters, and rich history behind the ride, it’s not hard to see why.

Many Guests would gladly volunteer to be the 1000th happy haunt to inhabit the mansion to know a little more about the secrets within the walls of the Mansion, but fortunately, they won’t need their death certificate to see this little secret.

Roxy Tart (@roxy_tart) recently posted a video on TikTok where she and her party got an exclusive behind-the-scenes view of the attraction. The footage takes its viewers through the dark hallway past the ride’s exit, passing by a “spooky black curtain” that separates the hallway from what one viewer mentioned was the operation room and then bringing Guests back to the dispatch area of the ride.

Roxy and her party then got to experience the stretching room in a bizarre reverse motion, as the elevator was taking them up, back into New Orleans Square and the Park, instead of down. This made the effects in the stretching room much more noticeable, as they were not intended to be seen by Guests going up the elevator.

You can watch the full video down below:

Ride the #HauntedMansion all the way around past the exit with me! #disneyland #disneylandcalifornia #disneysecrets #distok #disneyfyp

Many viewers were excited to see this little-known side of the Haunted Mansion and thanked Roxy for sharing her privileged view. When asked how she had been able to experience the attraction this way, she shared that there was a member of her party that needed to transfer, which other viewers confirmed, stating they had also been through this situation due to the need to transfer from a wheelchair or due to some other mobility issues.

While this experience is more common than one would think, there is not much content sharing this behind-the-scenes view of the iconic Haunted Mansion. This attraction is accessible for Guests with special mobility needs, like so many at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. It is an excellent opportunity for all Guests to “hurry back” and pay the 999 happy haunts at the Haunted Mansion a visit.

More on services for Guests with mobility disabilities

The official Disneyland Resort website categorizes its attractions into four groups:

Disneyland Resort attractions offer access for Guests with mobility disabilities in the following categories: Ambulatory Requirements

Transfer from ECV to Wheelchair

Wheelchair and ECV Accessible

Transfer from Wheelchair or ECV

Guests can review a detailed list of attractions with special mobility needs and their requirements here. Guests can also view and download a guidebook regarding accessibility services offered for Guests with visual disabilities, service animals, hearing disabilities, and mobility disabilities here.

