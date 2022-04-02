Cast Member Recounts Guest Scattering Human Ashes on Pirates of the Caribbean

Walt Disney World Resort — and other Disney Parks around the globe — would not operate without the efforts of their hard-working Cast Members each and every day.

Although Cast Members love to spend their days making magic, sometimes they are tasked with handling difficult situations, like evacuating Guests from broken-down rides and breaking up fights in the Parks.

In a People Magazine article, one Cast Member shared a wild story about a Guest scattering human ashes in the water on Disney’s classic Pirates of the Caribbean ride:

“While riding Pirates of the Caribbean a few years ago, a lady pulled out a bag and dumped the contents into the water. She was crying and sort of laughing at the same time. It soon became clear that she had dumped her husbands ashes in the water as his final resting place. She was caught on camera and got in trouble, but it couldn’t be undone. Both creepy and cool at the same time.” Related: Johnny Depp Became a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Animatronic

It is unclear at which Disney theme park the situation occurred, but the article seems to only recount tales from U.S. Disney Parks, so it was likely at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

Pirates of the Caribbean can be found at both of those properties, plus Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Shanghai Disneyland. Shanghai’s ride is the only one based of off Disney’s popular Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise starring Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow) and Geoffrey Rush (Captain Hector Barbossa).

This is certainly not the first time death has tinged Disney theme parks — there have been suicides and Guest deaths on property in the past. But, of course, Disney Cast Members do everything in their power to keep Disney Parks the most magical places on earth.

The official description of Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride reads:

A Pirate’s Life for You

Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, “Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!

