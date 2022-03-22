Disney Guest Committed Suicide While Characters Diverted Attention

The Happiest Place on Earth and The Most Magical Place on Earth are not always as joyful as people would like them to be, unfortunately. In fact, from time to time, some fairly tragic things happen on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort property.

In a People article, one former Disney Parks Cast Member shared a wild story about an onsite suicide. According to the story, characters were called in for an “impromptu meet-and-greet to divert attention away” from the horrific situation:

“Former Disney World cast member here. The most bizarre things were what the guests didn’t see. A man was found dead from an apparent suicide in his hotel room. The room’s windows and entrance were immediately concealed by those ‘pardon our dust’ renovation signs as costumed characters had an impromptu meet-and-greet to divert attention away from the room as police arrived to process the scene.” Related: 4 Walt Disney World Employees Arrested in Undercover Human Trafficking Sting

While the former Cast Member did not share which hotel the aforementioned situation occurred at, there have sadly been other suicides at Walt Disney World Resort over the years. In 2016, for example, a woman jumped to her death from Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Then, in 2019, a woman’s jump from a Disney World ferryboat was also determined to be a suicide attempt. At the time, we shared the following details about the 56-year-old woman’s rescue:

The Orlando Sentinel reports that a rescue unit found the woman and transported her to a local hospital, where she is being treated and will receive a mental evaluation. Cpl. Antwan Daniels, a spokesman from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, said that the incident was an apparent suicide attempt.

In this case, the woman did survive.

Have you ever experienced the dark side of Disney Parks for yourself?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!