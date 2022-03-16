Main Street, U.S.A. Goes Dark as Power Outage Hits Disneyland

When recently visiting Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Guests were in for a surprise when Main Street, U.S.A. went dark!

Disneyland Guests who were walking down Main Street, U.S.A. a few nights ago were shocked when suddenly the lights went out and Sleeping Beauty Castle went dark due to a power outage.

As you can see in the image above, a majority of the lights went out on Main Street as the power went out. There were some lights still on, more than likely thanks to a generator, for the safety of Guests and Cast Members. But if you look closely you will see that a majority of the stores did not have lights on and the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle was dark.

Disney fan and TikTok user, thejungleskipper, was visiting Disneyland during the power outage and took a video, which they shared to the social media platform:

It seems as though this power outage happened late in the evening as there were not many Guests walking down Main Street, U.S.A.

At this time we are unsure of what caused the power outage, but it seems everything is back to normal and operating correctly once again.

Have you ever experienced a power outage at the Disney Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

