Disney Resort Warns Guests of Power Outage Occurring This Weekend

Walt Disney World is filled with various Resort hotels, each of which offer something unique for Guests and families visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”.

If you are staying at Walt Disney World this weekend and have a room at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, you need to be aware of a planned power outage occurring that could impact your vacation.

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort is one of three All-Stars — the other two being Disney’s All-Star Sports and Disney’s All-Star Movies. Walt Disney World describes the Resort hotel as:

Let the rhythm move you at this Resort hotel that pays homage to some of the world’s most popular music genres, including country, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, calypso and Broadway-style show tunes. Large-sized, music-inspired icons outside and subtle song-and dance surprises inside provide a harmonious setting for music lovers of all ages.

If you are staying at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort this Friday, you should be aware of a planned power outage that could impact your vacation.

Disney is currently sending letters to Guest Resort rooms to inform them of the planned power outage. The letter reads, in part, “In order to help you better plan your visit with us, we would like to make you aware of an upcoming annual power outage occurring this Friday morning, February 18, between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.”

The letter continues to state “During this time, the power will be shut off in your building for approximately 15-30 minutes. This will be a rolling power outage impacting one building at a time.”

If you are staying at All-Star Music this weekend and worry the power outage will impact any medical requirements you may have, or if you have questions, contact the Resort Leadership Team at 407-939-6040 — option 2.

Are you staying at Disney’s All-Star Music this week? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next family vacation to experience the four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — but aren’t sure where to begin planning, then don’t hesitate to reach out to our friends over at the Authorized Disney Vacation Planners at Academy Travel for a free quote.