Everything Coming to Disneyland Paris During Its 30th Anniversary Celebrations

While the Walt Disney World Resort is still celebrating its momentous 50th anniversary celebration, another Disney Park will also mark a huge birthday this year — Disneyland Paris.

Let’s take a look at everything this iconic Disney vacation destination has to offer when its 30th anniversary celebration begins this year.

Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary

When does the Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary begin?

Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village will begin their 30th anniversary celebrations on March 6, 2022. Disneyland Paris President, Natacha Rafalski announced the massive celebratory event last year, and ever since the Disney Parks have been slowly gearing up for the launch; marking three decades of welcoming Guests from all over the world.

The amusement park Resort in Chessy, France originally opened in 1992 with Disneyland Park — formerly, Euro Disneyland Park — being the first of Paris’ two theme parks to open. A decade later, Disney opened the second French Disney Park in the form of Walt Disney Studios Park. While Disneyland Park is based on the Park of the same name at Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney Studios Park is France’s take on Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disneyland Paris’ official description of the event is:

Are you ready for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration 30 magical years in the making? From 6 March 2022, dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before as you revel in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind 30th Anniversary wonderland bursting to life with jaw-dropping shows, experiences and festivities.

Entertainment at Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary

What new entertainment will be at Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary?

Over the past few months, Disneyland Paris has been making announcements regarding the new entertainment coming to the theme parks. In Orlando, Central Florida, Walt Disney World marked its 50th with new shows like Disney Enchantment at Cinderella Castle, Harmonious around EPCOT’s World Showcase, and Disney KiteTails at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. While Disneyland Paris won’t be implementing such drastic changes to its entertainment operations, the Disney Parks will be introducing some new offerings for Guests.

Disney D-light

An all-new nighttime pre-show utilizing drones above Sleeping Beauty Castle, Disneyland Paris describes Disney D-light:

As night falls, prepare to be amazed as this brand-new, magical moment uses ground-breaking technology to illuminate Sleeping Beauty Castle, followed by the spectacular Disney Illuminations. It’s the perfect way to end a 30th Anniversary day.

Brand-new Castle Stage Show

Taking place in front of the newly refurbished Sleeping Beauty Castle, 33 characters will flood the Castle stage in dazzling new outfits, ready to entertain Guests:

Prepare to be amazed by this joyful daytime show specially created for the 30th Anniversary. It’s time for a flurry of festive fun! Dance along to the music and wave to the many Disney Characters celebrating in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle – especially Mickey, Minnie and their friends dressed in new, shiny 30th Anniversary costumes.

Gardens of Wonder

Walt Disney World may have got the Fab 50 Golden Statues but Disneyland Paris will have the Gardens of Wonder: a walkthrough-style location featuring sculptures and topiaries themed to an array of magical Disney characters.

Wander through 10 enchanting themed gardens in Central Plaza, with 30 unique sculptures of Disney Princesses and Disney Villains, bringing a world of magic to life like never before!

Will Disney Illuminations still be showing during the celebration?

After various suspensions due to pandemic restrictions, Disney Illuminations has returned to Disneyland Park, bringing Sleeping Beauty Castle to life with a series of fireworks, fountains, and projection effects. Featuring characters from The Lion King (1994) and Frozen (2013), Disney Illuminations is the perfect way for Guests to close out their day at the Disney Park. While mask mandates at Disneyland Paris have been officially removed, the Resort still recommends that Guests wear a face-covering while experiencing the nighttime spectacular.

Disneyland Paris describes Disney Illuminations:

Head to Central Plaza for the world-famous extravaganza combining captivating music, dazzling fireworks and breathtaking projections onto Sleeping Beauty Castle that together create… pure magic! Warm your heart with characters from Frozen, relive the eternal story of The Lion King, and be transported by the epic soundtracks of Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean!

What about Avengers Campus?

Disney Parks’s second Avengers Campus will open during the 30th anniversary celebrations but will not be ready for March 6, in spite of the tremendous amount of work being done to the new themed land. The second Marvel location after Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus will be featured at Walt Disney Studios Park and include WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, an Iron Man re-theme of Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster Starring Aerosmith, and Doctor Strange: Journey into the Mystic Arts. It will open in summer 2022.

Characters, Food, and Merchandise

What’s happening with characters at Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebration?

Disney characters at Disneyland Paris will be out in force celebrating the event. Similar to Walt Disney World’s EARidescent costumes, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy — and seemingly Goofy and Pluto — will receive all-new looks for the 30th celebration.

What’s happening with food at Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebration?

As with most special occasions at Disney Parks worldwide, there will be new food offerings at the theme parks. Disneyland Paris promises that Guests can “treat [their] taste buds to Disneylicious specialties prepared exclusively for the 30th Anniversary!”

What’s happening with merchandise at Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary celebration?

Buying merchandise at any Disney special event is likely at the top of many Guests’ minds. Often exclusive and in limited supply, Disney merchandise is a big draw for a Park visit, and the 30th celebration as Disneyland Paris is no different. The French theme park states:

Continue the celebration at home and shine brighter than ever before with our exclusive 30th Anniversary mementos. There’s something for everyone!

Other Offerings at Disneyland Paris

What other entertainment will be at Disneyland Paris?

Even though some operations have been altered to suit the event, many existing Disneyland Paris offerings will continue. Guests will still be able to enjoy Disney Stars on Parade, Disney Illuminations, The Lion King: The Rhythm of the Pride Lands, The Disney Junior Dream Factory, and Mickey and the Magician.

What is Disney Premier Access?

Disney Premier Access is Disneyland Paris’ paid “FastPass” system. The service shortly before Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Individual Lightning Lane Selections at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. For prices starting from €5 in addition to a Park ticket, Guests can “Turbo-charge” their day and bypass the traditional standby line to gain speedier access to all their favorite attractions. The rides included are:

Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor, Peter Pan’s Flight, Ratatouille: The Adventure, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terrorᵀᴹ, Autopia®, Indiana Jones™ and the Temple of Peril, Orbitron​®.

What about health and safety?

Health and safety are paramount at Disney Parks. Disneyland Paris has recently relaxed their mask mandates allowing Guests to go maskless while visiting the theme parks. However, in order to gain access into the Disney Parks, Guests aged 12-15 must have a valid “Health Pass”, and Guests 16+ must be vaccinated with a “Vaccine Pass” as proof.

Disneyland Paris is pulling out all the stops for its 30th birthday celebration and with all the new entertainment, food, and merchandise coming to the Resort, it is surely going to be a time to remember.

Are you visiting Disneyland Paris during its 30th anniversary celebration? Let us know in the comments down below!