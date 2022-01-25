Characters Will Come to Life In New Disney Parks Enchanted Garden

For Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, the Disney Parks brought Guests 50 interactive golden statues, each highlighting carious characters who influenced the community over these last few years. We can find the Fab 5 at Magic Kingdom, Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, R2-D2 and BB-8 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Figment at EPCOT (just to name a few.)

Now, another Disney Park is getting something similar for their 30th anniversary!

At Disneyland Paris, there are a lot of new and exciting experiences Guests can look forward to at both their theme parks — Walt Disney Studios and Disneyland Park — including the upcoming 30th anniversary!

Disneyland Paris will begin their 30th anniversary celebration on March 6, 2022, which will allow Guests to “dream bigger, laugh louder and smile wider than ever before” as they immerse themselves into a spectacular and “one-of-a-kind 30th anniversary wonderland.”

With the 30th anniversary just months away, Walt Disney Studios Park is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus (similiar to the recently opened land at Disneyland Resort in California.)

This morning, Disneyland Paris released some exciting news for the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration and Disney fans are ecstatic! From new costumes to themed food items, the Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary will be like no other.

We recently reported on the new drone show, Disney D-Light, coming to Disneyland Paris, and now we are learning of another new experience for Guests, similar to the golden statues for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

This morning, Disneyland Paris announced that Central Plaza will be transformed into the Gardens of Wonder, which you can see in the concept art above. According to Disney, Gardens of Wonder will include nine different themed gardens with 30 unique Disney Character sculptures.

Disneyland Paris describes the Gardens of Wonder as:

Wander through 9 enchanting themed gardens in Central Plaza, with 30 unique sculptures bringing a world of Disney Characters to life like never before!

Gardens of Wonder is just one of many new experiences coming to Disneyland Paris for the 30th anniversary. Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more information.

