Disney’s “Massive” Tower of Terror Surprise Leaves Fans With Lackluster Reaction

At Disneyland Paris, Guests are gearing up for quite the year. On March 6, 2022, the 30th anniversary celebrations will begin at Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disneyland Paris has been prepping for this moment for a long time.

Both Parks have experienced massive refurbishments and construction, as additions and expansions are still underway at the moment. When Walt Disney World Resort announced the 50th anniversary, many were wondering what special additions we would see at the Parks. Of course, there was a ton of merchandise available, multiple new firework shows debuted, and at Magic Kingdom, Guests are treated to a 50th inspired cavalcade multiple times a day, and reminded that “The Magic Is Calling.”

Now, Disneyland Paris has been teasing a big surprise. We have been patiently awaiting what the Tower of Terror reveal would be, as Disney created promotional material hinting at a Tower of Terror surprise. Many were wondering and speculating as to what this could be, with some guessing it would be a new firework show by the attraction, and others fearing that it would be a Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout retheme for Avengers Campus as we saw at Disney California Adventure. Now the secret is out, and it’s a little less spectacular than the promotional material may have made it out to be.

RhinoSheild and Disneyland Paris are now official partners, bringing the “drop-resistant” phone cases to the Parks. The quote of “drop-resistant” was the only tie to the Tower of Terror, so it seems that many Guests may have been up in arms and flooded with curiosity about the fate of the attraction for no reason.

The Tower of Terror can be marked “Safe from Re-theming”.

The special surprise is…phone cases.

The special surprise is…phone cases. pic.twitter.com/FnKdEHKnWx — Dedicated to DLP (@DedicatedToDLP) January 24, 2022

The sarcastic and comical tone in the Tweet reads loud and clear, and it is that Guests are not so impressed.

They did announce the theme of the 30th anniversary: dissappontment.

They did announce the theme of the 30th anniversary: dissappontment. https://t.co/MzrNz3UazU — DisneylandParisGuest (@DLPGuestEN) January 24, 2022

The big build-up for the seemingly lackluster announcement has left many other fans waiting for more to come for the 30th celebrations.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What would you like to see at Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary?

