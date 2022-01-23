Secret Tower of Terror Announcement Leaves Disney Fans Worried For Attraction’s Fate

Disneyland Paris is gearing up for an exciting announcement tomorrow regarding one of the most beloved attractions in the Park.

At Walt Disney Studios, Guests often flock to Tower of Terror to ride into the 5th dimension, just as they do at Disney’s Hollywood Studios located in Walt Disney World Resort. The ride is incredibly popular and acts as a main focal point and showpiece for Guests who enter the Park.

Starting in March, Disney is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Many refurbishments have been done, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, while others like Pirates of the Caribbean continue to be worked on. Now, Disneyland Paris is about to announce a big surprise tomorrow that has to do with the Tower of Terror attraction.

At the moment, fans are speculating what this announcement may entail. In the photo, we can see that the 30th logo is apparent, so it seems that the announcement correlates with the celebration. There are also fireworks shooting off, which may hint to a new firework show happening at the attraction. This is something that Disneyland Paris has done before and would be a fantastic way for Walt Disney Studios to join in on the festivities.

Some fans have been speculating on a Reddit thread that this could be a Guardians of the Galaxy overlay announcement with Avengers Campus coming in. Others suggested a merchandise line or a book similar to what we have seen with Space Mountain, Phantom Manor, and Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Paris.

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over! Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access which is a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

What do you think Disneyland Paris will announce for the new Tower of Terror reveal?

