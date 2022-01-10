Disney Park Makes Major Park App Change For Guest Convenience

Disneyland Paris is making some changes for the 30th anniversary, which is around the corner! As of March 6, 2022, Disneyland Paris will be in full-celebration swing, and all of their preparations will pay off!

Sleeping Beauty Castle has been revealed to Guests; Orbitron just finished its lengthy refurbishment as well. Big Thunder Mountain has just closed for a refurbishment, and Fantasyland is heading towards its refurbishment completion. There are a lot of other changes happening, and now the Disneyland Paris app has received an update. DLP Report (@DLPReport) noted and shared photos of the change on Twitter. It seems the “Account” section will now better allow Guests to link tickets in the app and manage their bookings, reservations, and show language.

📲 The official Disneyland Paris App has been updated with a rework of the “Account” section, allowing to link tickets in the app, better management of bookings and reservations, and display of the show’s languages. pic.twitter.com/36TLNWAPk0 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 10, 2022

With more tourism heading to Disneyland Paris in the next few months, this change will help Guests to understand that app much easier.

At Walt Disney World and Disneyland, we have seen both Park apps see changes. Both the Disneyland App and My Disney Experience have added Disney Genie to the system. The Disney Genie system allows for Guests to have their day planned by the Genie in Aladdin! Well, really, is it a programmed add-on to the My Disney Experience app that gives Guests suggestions based on their location on what to do next.

Disney Genie also has Disney Genie+! For $15.00 per day person at Disney World or $20.00 per person per day at Disneyland, you can skip one standby queue at a time by booking your reservation for the Lightning Lane line, which is the new FastPass queue. You can only book one reservation at a time or one every hour, but remember to start this early in the morning as we have seen attractions sell out of Lightning Lane spots by mid-afternoon!

Disneyland Paris has a semi-similar aspect on their account when it comes to Disney Genie+; however, it is called Premier Access. Costs are for select attractions, and all must be purchased separately, per person, per ride. Pricing varies but generally sticks around the following:

Autopia: €8 per Guest (which equals just over $9)

Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast: €15 per Guest (which equals nearly $18)

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain: €9 per Guest (which equals nearly $11)

Star Tours: The Adventure Continues: €8 per Guest (which equals just over $9)

Peter Pan’s Flight: €15 per Guest (which equals nearly $18)

Big Thunder Mountain: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror: €15 per Guest (which equals nearly $18)

Ratatouille: The Adventure: €12 per Guest (which equals just over $14)

At Disneyland Paris, many other changes are also being worked on, and potential changes forthcoming.

We recently discussed how Omicron was impacting Disneyland Paris. New Year’s Eve was canceled, and now, there is a chance vaccination passport will come into play.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that he is attempting to pass a bill that will change the Health Pass, requiring anyone who needs to use one to enter a location to be fully vaccinated only. The pass would change to a “Vaccine Pass.”

France 24 reported:

Castex also said France’s health pass for access to restaurants, cinemas and more would become a ‘vaccine pass’ from January 15, if the draft bill is approved by parliament as expected. This would mean that “in places where the pass is required, you must prove that you are vaccinated to be able to enter – a negative test result will no longer be accepted”, he said.

If this goes through, it seems that changes would be put into place on January 15, 2021. On top of that, we have seen the following changes:

– Disney Illuminations suspended for 3 weeks

– Frozen: a Musical Invitation replaced by selfie spot for 3 weeks

– The Christmas Parade will no longer perform show stops

– table service only at bars

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls!

What do you think of the new Disneyland Paris app changes?

