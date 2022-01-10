Disney Shuts Down Big Thunder Mountain, Temporary Closure Begins Today

At Disneyland Paris, there is a lot going on this January! The Park is ramping up for its big 30th anniversary celebration, which begins on March 6th, and with that has come a ton of refurbishments.

We have seen plenty of attractions undergo changes, along with Fantasyland in Disneyland Park and Sleeping Beauty Castle, which has recently been revealed to Guests. That being said, La Tanière du Dragon (The Lair of the Dragon) will soon be closed once again due to ongoing refurbishments.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a popular attraction that brings in a ton of Guests both in the standby queue and the Premier Access line, which Guests pay per person per ride for. However, the ride does often break down, as we have reported in the past, causing a back up for Premier Access Guests. Now, Big Thunder Mountain is closing for a refurbishment today! The closure will be short-lived as the ride will be running again on January 15.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) reminded Guests of the closure on Twitter, and when they did, it seems the ride was down, which meant it was just about time for Disneyland Paris to take a look at the attraction to ensure that it is able to run more and break less.

Big Thunder Mountain is closing for refurbishment this coming week, from tomorrow to Saturday January 15. And it’s currently down

🔧 Big Thunder Mountain is closing for refurbishment this coming week, from tomorrow to Saturday January 15. And it’s currently down 😬 pic.twitter.com/yKnxEPd40O — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 9, 2022

We recently discussed how Omicron was impacting Disneyland Paris. New Year’s Eve was canceled, and now, there is a chance vaccination passport will come into play.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that he is attempting to pass a bill that will change the Health Pass, requiring anyone who needs to use one to enter a location to be fully vaccinated only. The pass would change to a “Vaccine Pass.”

France 24 reported:

Castex also said France’s health pass for access to restaurants, cinemas and more would become a ‘vaccine pass’ from January 15, if the draft bill is approved by parliament as expected. This would mean that “in places where the pass is required, you must prove that you are vaccinated to be able to enter – a negative test result will no longer be accepted”, he said.

If this goes through, it seems that changes would be put into place on January 15, 2021. On top of that, we have seen the following changes:

– Disney Illuminations suspended for 3 weeks

– Frozen: a Musical Invitation replaced by selfie spot for 3 weeks

– The Christmas Parade will no longer perform show stops

– table service only at bars

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park. One of the biggest changes that we have seen is on Sleeping Beauty Castle, which was covered by a box facade for months. Recently, Disney began to uncover the castle to reveal a stunning, magical masterpiece.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls!

Disneyland Paris describes Big Thunder Mountain as:

Big Thunder Mountain: the Wildest Ride in the West

Climb steep heights and dive below raging waterfalls in this family-friendly, rattling race in a speeding mine cart. In Big Thunder Mountain you board a mysterious train deep in the heart of a legendary mountain for a thrilling journey of dips and sharp turns beneath Rivers of the Far West and around a ghostly mining town. Fire in the Hole!

As you plummet through the darkness along a dynamite-littered track, a huge explosion shakes the cavern. But the train doesn’t slow up, hurtling you onwards amid the rumbling sounds of a falling mineshaft. Bats swoop. The tracks shake. A river rages above. Will you make it out alive?

What do you think of Big Thunder Mountain at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Paris! Or, do you want to head to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks? Visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!