Disney Introduces All New Character Making Debut in Park

Beginning today, Disneyland Resort Guests can join with Cast Members in celebrating the Year of the Tiger during the Lunar New Year celebration at Disney California Adventure.

This limited-time event – which runs now through Feb. 13, 2022 – is a joyous tribute to Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean cultures with a touch of Disney magic, featuring Asian-inspired food and drinks, vibrant décor, keepsake merchandise, and exciting entertainments.

As part of the festivities, Disney is introducing a brand new character to the mix.

Raya, from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) makes her official debut at the Disneyland Resort during the Lunar New Year celebration! Under a forest canopy deep in the heart of Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, you may encounter the heroic Raya, greeting new friends and visiting from the newly reunited lands of Kumandra.

This year, “Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession” introduces a gorgeous new float that Mulan and Mushu arrive upon, accompanied by traditional Chinese drummers with powerful rhythms and performers bringing cultural artistry and dance to life. Decorated in red and gold to symbolize good fortune and happiness, the float features bright bunches of red firecrackers with golden tassels, and delicate red and gold lanterns that come aglow for after-sunset performances.

The Paradise Garden Bandstand presents daily live performances featuring enchanting traditional musical instruments, along with Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese folk dancers. The San Francisco-based musical group Melody of China performs a fusion of Chinese folk, classical and contemporary instrumentals.

Enjoy special appearances by Disney characters at the Paradise Gardens Gazebo, where you may spot Tigger, Mulan and Mushu, Mickey and Minnie, and the Three Little Pigs – all dressed in their festive finery.

Lunar New Year celebrates the celestial journey of the sun and the moon on their voyage toward another year. This special festival invites you to make memories with your family and friends while sharing wishes for good health, luck and prosperity throughout the year to come.

Festive Lunar New Year Marketplaces offer a tantalizing array of Asian-inspired dishes with a Disney twist. For a terrific value on this epicurean adventure, you may choose to take advantage of the popular Sip and Savor pass*, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating locations such as Longevity Noodle Co., the Lucky 8 Lantern, Red Dragon Spice Traders, Lucky Fortune Cookery and more!

For all the delicious details, check out the Lunar New Year Foodie Guide.

In addition to the Lunar New Year festivities going on in the Park, Guests who visit Disney California Adventure can enjoy many unique attractions, including the Avengers Campus which includes WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout!, as well as many others including Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Radiator Springs Racers, Toy Story Midway Mania!, Under the Sea: Journey of the Little Mermaid, and plenty more!

