Disney Reveals Colorful and Creative Menus For Lunar New Year 2022

The Disney Parks and Resorts are a great place to spend holidays and vacations. From Christmas and New Year’s Eve to birthdays and wedding anniversaries, there isn’t a better or more magical place to celebrate with friends and family than Disney Resort.

As the Lunar New Year approaches with it now being the year of the tiger, several Disney Parks and Resorts have announced some delicious food and beverages coming for this limited-time celebration which starts next week!

The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival has a little bit of everything, from sweet snacks and savory dishes, all featuring unique elements inspired by these cultures. Explore what you can enjoy from Disney California Adventure park at Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and Shanghai Disney Resort with this guide to all things eats and sips showcasing the beauty of the celebration.

For Guests visiting the Disney California Adventure and the Disneyland Resort, you can expect to find these items:

For the best value in your epicurean adventure, you may purchase the popular Sip and SavorPass, which provides six coupons, redeemable for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Lunar New Year Marketplace kiosks and dining locations, which I’ve indicated for you below.

Longevity Noodle Co. (available Jan. 21 through Feb. 13; Sip and Savor Pass available) Food Items: Garlic Noodles: Long noodles tossed in a zesty garlic butter with Parmesan cheese

Spicy Pork Dandan Noodles: Pan-fried noodles with ground pork and a spicy tri-chile blend sauce Beverages:

Salted Pistachio Cold Brew featuring Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. French Bistro Blend Coffee

Pale Ale with mandarin and bergamot zest

Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)

Lucky 8 Lantern (available Jan. 21 through Feb. 13; Sip and Savor Pass available) Food Items: Shrimp Fried Rice with garlic bacon edamame

Beef Bulgogi Short Rib on rice with green onion salad Beverages:

Peach Yuja-Ade: Peach syrup, yuja, dragonfruit, lemon, and butterfly pea flower tea

Soju Peach Yuja-Ade: Soju, peach syrup, yuja, dragonfruit, lemon, and butterfly pea flower tea

Lager

Novelty: Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Sip and Savor Pass not accepted)

See more on the official Disney Parks Blog website here.

At the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Guests can expect to find some very exciting dishes as well, including:

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel Crystal Lotus Food Items:

Golden Tiger Spring Festival Poon Choi Takeaway: This exquisite cuisine is filled with mouth-watering ingredients, and is perfect for sharing with family and friends at home. (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 20)

Chinese New Year Festive New and Seasonal Dishes: Ensure your celebration is full of bountiful blessings with new and seasonal dishes exclusively for the Year of the Tiger festivities. (Available Jan. 29 through Feb. 6)

Chinese New Year Kid’s Menu: Let the little ones get into the celebration with dishes inspired by the Spring Festival. (Available Jan. 21 through Feb. 20)

As the Shanghai Disneyland Resort, Guests can expect to find some really creative dishes as well, like:

Food Items: Spring Festival Family Feast: Mickey-shaped braised pork belly, steamed chicken stuffed with glutinous rice and vegetable, and steamed fish with tofu

Spring Festival Afternoon Tea for Two: Enjoy a Chinese-style afternoon tea featuring puddings, cupcakes, and Chinese tea or specialty beverages. Royal Banquet Hall Food Items: Spring Festival Family Feast Set Menu: Pork rib with mixed mushroom soup to give the blessing of abundant wealth along with steamed codfish, fried rice with spicy abalone sauce, braised white fungus with bamboo seeds, and fruit platter CookieAnn Bakery Café Food Items: Mickey Passion Fruit Macaroon with Financier

Minnie Blood Orange Mousse Cake

CookieAnn Mixed Berry Chocolate Cake

New Year CookieAnn Cookie

New Year CookieAnn Caramel Apple

See the full list of menu items and details on the official Disney Parks Blog website here.

Will you be visiting any of these Disney parks soon? Let us know in the comments below!

