Disney Park Makes Huge Change to Ticket System

As the Disney Parks continue to adapt and change to increasing crowds and COVID-19, Guests will notice changes happening all around them. From new mask policies to certain rides being closed, all of the Disney parks are undergoing a series of changes. Recently, Disneyland Paris just announced a new ticket option for Guests wanting to visit the Park.

According to DLP Report on Twitter, Guests visiting Disneyland Paris are now finally able to once again book multi-day tickets to the Park and Resort. See the full tweet from DLP Report (@DLPReport) below:

Multi-day tickets are finally available again on the official website. Guests can book up to 4-day 2-parks dated tickets starting at £50.05/day with free cancellation up to 3 days before. Only 1-day tickets had been available since the reopening.

Tickets like these have not been available since the Park’s reopening so this is exciting news. Guests can book up to 4-day 2-Parks dated tickets which start at 50 Euros a day.

This isn’t the only big change coming to Disneyland Paris. Recently it was announced by the government of France that a vaccine pass will be implemented for citizens wanting to engage in leisure activities, requiring most citizens to have at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Disneyland Paris will follow these guidelines from the French government meaning Guests visiting Disneyland Paris will have to be fully vaccinated. More on that below:

The French Government has announced the upcoming launch of a Vaccine Pass for all people aged 16 years old and above to access leisure activities. Disneyland Paris will follow government requirements accordingly, however, the exact date and rules for implementation are pending official publication of the law and its implementation decree(s) You can find official information about Vaccine Pass on the French government website.

One of the most exciting things coming to Disneyland Paris soon is Avengers Campus. While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, it is expected to open sometime next year and Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has to offer in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open

