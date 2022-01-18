Guest Fights With Cast Member Over Stroller in Disney

While Walt Disney World is called “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” that doesn’t mean things can go wrong while in the Disney Parks. From ride breakdowns to disappointing food, sometimes Guests can have negative experiences, especially when an argument breaks out.

Sometimes arguments and fights can break out at the Disney Parks, resulting in heated exchanges between Guests and even Cast Members. A recent video captured a tense exchange between a Guest and a Cast Member at Disney World.

As you can see in the video, a Guest appeared to be frustrated with the Cast Member. While we are not sure what the issue was, the Guest can be heard talking about their stroller multiple times, so it seems the argument stemmed around the object. This happened right in the middle of Fantasyland in the Magic Kingdom, just next to Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. Please be aware that Cast Members are there to ensure Guests are always safe and that they are enforcing the rules and regulations set out by Disney. If you are unable to follow what you are told, Disney has the ability to remove you from that Parks. Please be sure to always be respectful to Cast Members.

In the past, fights have broken out at the Disney Parks, and the reasons can vary. From Guests fighting to get exclusive merchandise to line cutting, none of the Disney Parks are immune to heated interactions between Guests and Cast Members.

Speaking of fights, there are some arguments and differing opinions going on within the Disney community right now. As Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary was celebrated last year, many Guests felt as though the celebration wasn’t very satisfying. Along with this, lots of Guests are critical of what’s to come in the near future for the Orlando Resort. From the “overpriced” Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to disappointing merchandise quality and the controversial Disney CEO Bob Chapek, there is a lot of turmoil and debate over the direction the Parks are headed.

Another issue for Guests recently has been the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced last year. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed just to be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

This system has proved to be quite controversial within the Disney community, leaving many Guests confused and frustrated with how it works.

