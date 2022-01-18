Disney Parade Float Gets Stuck Mid-Performance

When visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts, it is easy to expect everything to go as perfectly as possible. This can be far from the reality however with rides being shut down, food being lackluster or even a parade float getting stuck.

A recent video posted to TikTok caught a parade traveling through Disneyland come to a halt, forcing Cast Members to improvise and keep the show going. See the full video from @arely0481 below:

As you can see in the video, the parade float carrying Elsa from Frozen got stuck during the middle of the show, forcing the Cast Members and surrounding characters to improvise and keep the show going.

While this little speedbump is more humorous than serious, many Disney Guests have been voicing their concerns about how the Disney Parks is being run currently.

Recently, Disney Guests have been complaining about a more serious issue within the Parks regarding prices. Ever since Bob Chapek took over as CEO of Bob Iger, Disney fans and Guests alike have felt the Walt Disney Company is more profit-focused rather than creative. Disney recently announced portion sizes may be getting smaller and Guests are starting to notice several issues piling up.

Of course, a lot of these problems are due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well, with all the Disney parks and Resorts attempting to keep Guests as safe as possible. Hong Kong Disneyland recently closed for at least two weeks and Disneyland Paris is about to enforce a stricter vaccination policy for Guests in the Parks.

Find out more on Disneyland’s mask and COVID-19 safety policies here.

Have you ever seen a parade float get stuck at Disney? What do you think about the state of the Disney Parks right now? Let us know in the comments below!

