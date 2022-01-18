New ‘Mickey Mouse’ Cartoon Set to Debut On Disney+

More Mickey Mouse content will be making its way to Disney+ real soon.

Today, Disney+ announced the premiere date and released the trailer and key art for The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, launching its second season. The second installment consists of four extended-length specials that are themed to each season – winter, spring, summer, and autumn. The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse premieres on February 18, exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ shared the trailer on Twitter and said:

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse, an all-new Original special, is streaming February 18 only on @DisneyPlus

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse spotlights the endearing, adventurous, and comedic antics of Mickey Mouse, Disney’s #1 star, and is geared towards kids, families, and fans of all ages. It also stars all of his friends, including Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Daisy Duck. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation with Emmy Award-winning artist and director Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis, the Emmy Award-nominated composer of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts, also provides the music for this series. Philip Cohen is the series producer.

The new animation for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse was used on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort and the attraction is coming soon to Disneyland Resort in California.

