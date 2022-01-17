Disney Park Embraces New Vaccine Ruling From Government

As Disney continues to implement and improve its policies to help keep Guests safe from COVID-19, one Disney Resort will soon enforce even stronger vaccination requirements for Guests in the theme park.

As we had expected, Disneyland Paris will soon implement stronger COVID-19 vaccination policies for Guests visiting the Park. See the full tweet from DLP Report (@DLPReport) below:

France will soon launch a “Vaccine Pass” for people aged 16+ (start date TBA) requiring in most cases 3 doses of vaccine to be valid. Disneyland Paris will be applying the new rules – double check the official site and governmental sources before visiting.

Disneyland Paris will be applying the new rules – double check the official site and governmental sources before visiting.https://t.co/w6iKhnvLbN pic.twitter.com/vY6sc895mD — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 17, 2022

This change in policy comes shortly after the government of France announced a “vaccine pass” which requires citizens to have at least three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. More on Disneyland Paris’ COVID-19 rules and regulations below:

The French Government has announced the upcoming launch of a Vaccine Pass for all people aged 16 years old and above to access leisure activities. Disneyland Paris will follow government requirements accordingly, however, the exact date and rules for implementation are pending official publication of the law and its implementation decree(s) You can find official information about Vaccine Pass on the French government website. We continue to work closely with the authorities and will share information about how this measure applies to our resort as soon as possible. A Health Pass currently remains required for any guests aged above 12 years and 2 months in order to visit the Disney Parks, the Disney Hotels and Disney Village.

All of the Disney Parks are currently making an effort to help keep Guests safe while visiting. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World require face masks or approved facial coverings in all indoor buildings, rides, and attractions. The Disney Cruise Line recently updated its policies, requiring Guests ages five and older.

