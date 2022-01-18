Guest Breaks Rules, Sticks Arm Under Disney Boat

Spending a vacation at Disneyland or Walt Disney World can truly be a magical experience. From iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain to delicious snacks like an ice-cold Mickey Bar, there is a whole lot to enjoy while at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

But Disney has rules you are supposed to follow and unfortunately, some Guests break the rules.

“Keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” is something I’m sure is a familiar phrase to anyone who has spent time in a theme park. This is the basic safety check to make sure no one gets hurt while on the ride, no matter the thrill level. However, because “it’s a small world” is a slow-moving water ride, sometimes it seems Guests think this rule doesn’t apply.

A video posted to TikTok captured a Guest sticking their hand was under the boat on “it’s a small world”.

See the full video from @kellykoby below:

As you can see in the video, the Guest puts their entire arm in the water, almost shoving it completely under the boat. While getting hurt on “it’s a small world” might seem impossible, Disney has rules for a reason.

Check out the full list of rules at Disneyland here.

Speaking of rules, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney Guests have had to follow new rules and regulations since the pandemic started in 2020. The Disney Parks continue to monitor the situation and update its rules in order to keep Guests safe. Hong Kong Disneyland recently close due to COVID-19 and Disneyland Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve events. Disney’s Cruise Line is also up in the air at the moment, with all ships undergoing a full CDC investigation recently.

Have you ever seen someone do this while on “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments below!

