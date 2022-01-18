Guest Breaks Rules, Sticks Arm Under Disney Boat

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Its a Small World

Credit: @kellykoby

Spending a vacation at Disneyland or Walt Disney World can truly be a magical experience. From iconic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Splash Mountain to delicious snacks like an ice-cold Mickey Bar, there is a whole lot to enjoy while at the Disney Parks and Resorts.

But Disney has rules you are supposed to follow and unfortunately, some Guests break the rules.

its a small world disneyland paris
Credit: Disney

Related: New Details Emerge Regarding Disney’s Historic Monorail Closure

“Keep your legs arms feet and legs inside the ride at all times” is something I’m sure is a familiar phrase to anyone who has spent time in a theme park. This is the basic safety check to make sure no one gets hurt while on the ride, no matter the thrill level. However, because “it’s a small world” is a slow-moving water ride, sometimes it seems Guests think this rule doesn’t apply.

Small World
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Drops Bag Onto Tracks, Entire Disney Ride Shuts Down

A video posted to TikTok captured a Guest sticking their hand was under the boat on “it’s a small world”.

See the full video from @kellykoby below:

It’s not that hard to follow the rules 😅 #disney #disneyland #wdw#disneyparks #itsasmallworld #nobigdeal #why
@kellykoby

It’s not that hard to follow the rules 😅 #disney #disneyland #wdw #disneyparks #itsasmallworld #nobigdeal #why

♬ original sound – Kelly Kobayashi

Related: Guests Disappointed With Disney Merch, Has “Lost All Quality Control”

As you can see in the video, the Guest puts their entire arm in the water, almost shoving it completely under the boat. While getting hurt on “it’s a small world” might seem impossible, Disney has rules for a reason.

Check out the full list of rules at Disneyland here.

hong kong disneyland characters
Credit: Disney

Speaking of rules, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney Guests have had to follow new rules and regulations since the pandemic started in 2020. The Disney Parks continue to monitor the situation and update its rules in order to keep Guests safe. Hong Kong Disneyland recently close due to COVID-19 and Disneyland Paris canceled its New Year’s Eve events. Disney’s Cruise Line is also up in the air at the moment, with all ships undergoing a full CDC investigation recently.

Have you ever seen someone do this while on “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!