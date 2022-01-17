Pirates of the Caribbean Left Covered With Construction Walls as Ride Shuts Down

If you wanted to ride Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris, you are going to have to wait a few weeks.

As of today, Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Paris is officially closed down. The attraction is undergoing a refurbishment that will last until February 4, so Guests will be unable to hop on a boat and visit Jack Sparrow for a short while. Considering the refurbishment is not incredibly long, it seems that any changes that will be made will be on a smaller scale as this is a routine maintenance refurbishment that is more focused on the attraction’s functionality.

Disneyland Paris Resort, along with Walt Disney Studios Park, has quite a few closures currently as the Parks set up for the 30th anniversary this March. With everything, including Sleeping Beauty Castle, seeing a refresh, all of these changes are leaving Disneyland Paris feeling brand new.

Le Carrousel de Lancelot and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing also shut down today for refurbishment.

Now, it seems that whatever is going on with Pirates of the Caribbean may include some exterior work as construction walls have gone up surrounding the attraction. Disney Cave 0f Wonder (@Cave0fWonders) Tweeted multiple photos of the attraction as it is now covered by construction walls.

Pirates of the Caribbean: rendez-vous le 4 février !

✨ 🚧 Pirates of the Caribbean 🏴‍☠️ : rendez-vous le 4 février ! ✨#disneyparks #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/704UIlfjBz — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) January 17, 2022

At the moment, we are not sure what changes will be made specifically, but it seems that in a few weeks, we will find out!

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as such:

A Pirate’s Life with Added Arrrrrrrrgh!

Man the decks and hoist the rigging, because from 24th July 2017 Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, a new female hero and and a crew of notorious buccaneers are breathing new life into one of our most famous attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Round up your little rapscallions, escape to a moonlit lagoon, board your vessel and set sail on a refreshed voyage through a fabled age. Musket fire and explosions fill the air as you join Captain Jack Sparrow on his clumsy quest to unearth his hidden treasure. A toast with a skeletal fallen foe awaits. But watch out, as a vengeful Captain Barbossa confronts those who betrayed him, the moonlight transforming him into a terrifying zombie before your very eyes. Behold boisterous buccaneers merry on Nelson’s Folly and the spoils of plunderin’ during a frantic cruise through the Old World. And sing along as windswept pirates serenade you with the legendary, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)’. Welcome to a new Golden Age of Piracy, me hearties. Arrr!

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over!

