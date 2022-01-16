Pirates of the Caribbean Attraction Sets Multi-Week Closure Tomorrow

If you are looking to ride Pirates of the Caribbean tomorrow at Disneyland Paris, don’t get too excited as it may be a shiver-me timbers moment for Guests!

Pirates of the Caribbean is an incredibly popular attraction at Parks all over the globe, funneling in Guests who want to hop aboard their own ship to enter the world where pirates rule. Because Pirates of the Caribbean is so popular, it is important to always know if the ride will be open when you visit any Disney Park! Disneyland Paris Resort is undergoing a ton of change as of late to prepare for the 30th anniversary celebration, which has left a lot of the hotels, areas of the Parks, and attractions under refurbishment! Even Sleeping Beauty Castle saw a massive overhaul.

Starting on Monday, Pirates of the Caribbean will be shutting down for a refurbishment at Disneyland Park. The ride will only be closing for a short while, reopening on February 4, 2022. The two-week closure will thankfully remain at that, at the moment, but will, of course, affect Guests visiting the Park during that time.

Also, Pirates of the Caribbean is not the only attraction that will be closed on Monday, as Le Carrousel de Lancelot and Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing will also be closing.

Disneyland Paris describes the attraction as such:

A Pirate’s Life with Added Arrrrrrrrgh!

Man the decks and hoist the rigging, because from 24th July 2017 Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, a new female hero and and a crew of notorious buccaneers are breathing new life into one of our most famous attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Round up your little rapscallions, escape to a moonlit lagoon, board your vessel and set sail on a refreshed voyage through a fabled age. Musket fire and explosions fill the air as you join Captain Jack Sparrow on his clumsy quest to unearth his hidden treasure. A toast with a skeletal fallen foe awaits. But watch out, as a vengeful Captain Barbossa confronts those who betrayed him, the moonlight transforming him into a terrifying zombie before your very eyes. Behold boisterous buccaneers merry on Nelson’s Folly and the spoils of plunderin’ during a frantic cruise through the Old World. And sing along as windswept pirates serenade you with the legendary, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)’. Welcome to a new Golden Age of Piracy, me hearties. Arrr!

Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) posted a reminder as well.

Starting tomorrow, the attraction: Pirates of the Caribbean will close its doors for renovation including the shop: Le Coffre du Capitaine

✨ 🚧 Dès demain, l’attraction : Pirates of the Caribbean 🏴‍☠️ fermera ses portes pour rénovation incluant la boutique : Le Coffre du Capitaine ✨#disneyparks #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/tTw6rYzcWU — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) January 16, 2022

Below is a list of all of the other attractions currently closed at Disneyland Paris:

Les Mystères du Nautilus

Alice’s Curious Labyrinth

La Tanière du Dragon

“it’s a small world”

Rustler Roundup Shootin’ Gallery

As well as the shows and parades currently not performing:

Disney Illuminations

Lion King Rhythms of the Pride Lands

Disney Junior Dream Factory

Frozen: A Musical Invitation

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over!

What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland Paris?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Paris! Or, do you want to head to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks? Visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!