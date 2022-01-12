Pirates of the Caribbean and More Disney Attractions Set to Close Next Week

If you are heading to Disneyland Paris this month, get ready for some closures.

We have been discussing the ongoing closures and refurbishments taking place at Disneyland Paris for quite some time now as the Park prepares for the 30th anniversary celebrations. That being said, this week will be the final time Guests can ride three attractions at Disneyland Paris Resort — including the popular Pirates of the Caribbean. Below you can find a list of the three attractions that will be shut down as of Monday, January 17, 2022.

Pirates of the Caribbean reopening February 4, 2022

Le Carrousel de Lancelot reopening February 4, 2022

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing reopening TBA

Luckily, the updates being done to Pirates of the Caribbean and Le Carrousel de Lancelot will be short-lived and not affect too many visits. Due to the short nature of these refurbishments, Guests should not expect a massive amount of changes to either attraction.

Disneyland Paris describes the attractions as such:

A Pirate’s Life with Added Arrrrrrrrgh!

Man the decks and hoist the rigging, because from 24th July 2017 Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, a new female hero and and a crew of notorious buccaneers are breathing new life into one of our most famous attractions, Pirates of the Caribbean. Round up your little rapscallions, escape to a moonlit lagoon, board your vessel and set sail on a refreshed voyage through a fabled age. Musket fire and explosions fill the air as you join Captain Jack Sparrow on his clumsy quest to unearth his hidden treasure. A toast with a skeletal fallen foe awaits. But watch out, as a vengeful Captain Barbossa confronts those who betrayed him, the moonlight transforming him into a terrifying zombie before your very eyes. Behold boisterous buccaneers merry on Nelson’s Folly and the spoils of plunderin’ during a frantic cruise through the Old World. And sing along as windswept pirates serenade you with the legendary, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me)’. Welcome to a new Golden Age of Piracy, me hearties. Arrr!

Disney’s merry-go-round: Saddle Up!

Young knights suit up and mount a hand-sculpted, noble steed on Disney’s merry-go-round, before setting off on a whimsical fairytale ride they’ll never forget.

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing: A New Perspective on Frontierland

Take to the water in one of two majestic 19th Century-style paddleboats, Mark Twain and Molly Brown, and navigate Rivers of the Far West at Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing. On your journey you’ll take in a whole new view of Big Thunder Mountain and Wilderness Island, witnessing cascading waterfalls along the way. Plus you may even spy some smugglers’ caves.

Below is a list of all of the other attractions currently closed at Disneyland Paris:

Les Mystères du Nautilus

Alice’s Curious Labyrinth

Big Thunder Mountain

La Tanière du Dragon

Le Pays des Contes de Fées

Casey Jr. – le Petit Train du Cirque

“it’s a small world”

Rustler Roundup Shootin’ Gallery

As well as the shows and parades currently not performing:

Disney Illuminations

Lion King Rhythms of the Pride Lands

Disney Junior Dream Factory

Frozen: A Musical Invitation

At Disneyland Paris, lots of changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park, with the 30th anniversary just months away. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, and Frozen, as well as their very own Avengers Campus, which will be the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopen while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. On top of that, we have seen price increases for pins and stunning snowfalls! The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park now that the holidays are over!

What do you think of the long list of refurbished attractions at Disneyland Paris?

