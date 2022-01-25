Disney Reveals ‘Iron Man’ Ride Vehicle And More For ‘Avengers’ Expansion

Disney just gave us some seriously-exciting information about one of its upcoming expansions!

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, DIsney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, many Guests are starting to get excited for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment.

Recently, Disney revealed some very exciting visuals for this new land, officially announcing an opening timeline of Summer 2022. As shown in a tweet from DLP Report @DLPReport), See the full tweet below:

New key visual for Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, opening Summer 2022:

⚠️ New key visual for Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park, opening Summer 2022: pic.twitter.com/0EvPxhf8iQ — DLP Report (@DLPReport) January 25, 2022

Guests can see a whole cast of characters and movie franchises represented in the photo like Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Thor and Doctor Strange and I’m sure there will be lots more when Avengers Camus officially opens. Also shown in the photo is the brand new Iron Man coaster ride vehicle. The ride will replace Disneyland Paris’ version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open. Be sure to catch up on all MCU content streaming on Disney+ now!

Disney’s newest venture into the MCU follows the story of Moon Knight, played by Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac. See Marvel’s description of the MCU’s latest Disney+ Original series below:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe also have a lot to look forward to in 2022 with upcoming movies like Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) which will star Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) as well as the anticipated Morbius (2022) project from SONY starring Jared Leto.

Are you excited for Avengers Campus to open at Disneyland Paris? Have you been to Avengers Campus in Disneyland? Let us know in the comments below!

