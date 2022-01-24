Controversial Disney CEO Bob Chapek Seen Strolling Around Disney

While spotting a celebrity at Disney can be a fun and exciting event, it is not exactly rare. It is well known that celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Chris Evans all love visiting both Walt Disney World and Disneyland and are spotted by Guests rather frequently. However, it isn’t every day you see the CEO of the Walt Disney Company humbly walking around the Park by himself.

Bob Chapek took over the reins of Disney CEO from Bob Iger in early 2020 and has served as the business and creative leader for all of the Disney Parks ever since. While his time at the company reaches back to the Michael Eisner days, his time as CEO has certainly put him in the spotlight.

Recently, one Guest spotted the CEO walking around Disneyland all by himself, no other Walt Disney Company employees or even guards were with him. The video was posted to TikTok with some quite hilarious sounds played over it. See the full video from @denmotherknowsbest below:

Bob Chapek’s time as Disney CEO has been controversial, to say the least. Shortly after he took over, a petition was created on the popular website Change.org where Disney fans and Guests passed around a virtual petition listing reasons for his removal. The petition actually got a ton of signatures, making it one of the most signed on the website. While there are many reasons Disney Guests dislike Chapek, most of it stems from his approach to leading the Walt Disney Company as a whole when compared to Bob Iger.

Many see Chapek as penny-pinching and profit-focused rather than the truly creative mind that they think the Disney Parks need and deserve. While Chapek has been outspoken about how he does not like being referred to as a cost-cutter, many fans do not cut him any slack. A lot of fans and Guests criticise how much these CEO’s make at the Walt DIsney Company as well, with Chapek and Iger’s pay both doubling from 2020 to 2021.

Many also have been calling out Chapek on the new Disney Genie and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced earlier last year. Simply put, many Guests have been calling it a “cash-grab”. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed to just be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

