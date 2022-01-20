Bob Chapek’s Paycheck More Than Doubled in 2021, Same For Bob Iger

Maybe working for “the big cheese” isn’t so bad after all…

While only becoming CEO in early 2020, Bob Chapek has built quite a reputation for himself within the Disney community, with many criticizing his every move. A lot of fans feel as though Chapek is more of a money-focused businessman than a strong, creative lead for the company and are worried about the future of the Disney parks and Resorts under his leadership.

According to a new report from Deadline, both Bob Chapek and Bob Iger received a heft salary in 2021, with both of them more than doubling their total pay when compared to earnings from 2020. Bob Chapek reportedly was paid $32.5 million in 2021 and Bob Iger made a whopping $45.9 million.

While many blame Chapek for the problems Disney World and Disneyland are both facing like the Galactic Starcruiser and closure of the NBA Experience at Disney Springs, it is important to remember that a lot of these issues were already taking place or were developing while former Disney CEO Bob Iger was in charge.

Chapek has even come out recently, saying he does not like being called a “cost-cutter” and does not see himself as one. Regardless, many Disney Guests just do not approve of Bob Chapek’s approach to the Disney Parks, with a petition to remove him gaining a ton of traction. At the runDisney event a few weeks ago, a sign was even carried around showing Guests’ distaste for the CEO.

Just last week, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner commented on both Bob Chapek and Bob Oger, saying he was “a fan of both bobs”. He was the one who actually hired Bob Chapek and thinks he has a strong approach to the Disney Parks and Resorts. Regardless, Chapk has a long road ahead of him in terms of winning over Disney Guests and fans who aren’t entirely convinced he was the best choice for the future of the Walt Disney Company.

A lot of Disney Guests and fans alike choose not to get involved with the drama constantly stirring within the Disney community and choose to just focus on all of the new exciting additions heading towards the Disney Parks this year. First there is the thrilling TRON coaster coming to Magic Kingdom which is a copy of the hugely-popualr attraction oin Shanghai Disneyland. Disney recently confimred that two new additions woulc be coming to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios this year.

EPCOT is undergoing a huge expansion/transformation right now, which will add a ton of new characters like Moana as well as attractions like the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind which replaced Ellen’s Energy Adventure. Disneyland is about to get its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the incredible and high-tech trackless ride that replaced The Great Movie Ride in 2020 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

