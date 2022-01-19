“A Full Life Cut Short,” Fans Distraught After Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Star Dies

It is a sad day for Marvel fans as one of the stars of the new Moon Knight series has just passed away.

According to a Tweet from Variety, Moon Knight star Gaspard Ulliel has died after a skiing accident in the Alps. See the full Tweet below:

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37. https://t.co/drulHRZzl0 pic.twitter.com/E0XoYQEdPN — Variety (@Variety) January 19, 2022

The celebrated French actor was just 37-years-old and passed away due to brain trauma after colliding with another skier. Local authorities have opened up an investigation according to the AFP. This news is shocking and incredibly heartbreaking as Ulliel was set to make his exciting Marvel debut as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the upcoming Disney+ series Moon Knight starring Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Moon Knight.

At the time of publication, it is expected that Ulliel will still appear in the series, as production has wrapped.

Fans of both Marvel and Disney have voiced their sadness over this tragic and incredibly unexpected event across social media, with many sharing their condolences on Twitter.

Moon Knight will finally hit the Disney+streaming service in March 2022. Some outlets are reporting a March 30 debut date, but this date was not officially confirmed in the trailer. Check out the full trailer for Marvel’s Moon Knight below:

See Marvel’s description of the MCU’s latest Disney+ Original series below:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.

