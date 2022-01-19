‘Moon Knight’ Actor Tragically Dies In Skiing Accident

One of the stars of Marvel Studios’ new Moon Knight series has tragically passed away in a skiing accident.

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, was pronounced dead today following the incident. Per Deadline:

The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor’s family and local agent have said. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region. Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Reportedly Livid, “Embarrassed” About ‘Black Widow’

Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Oscar Isaac is set to star as Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which is due to release in March 2022.

Ulliel (A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, Paris, Je T’aime) portrays Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the upcoming MCU Disney+ Original series. At the time of publication, neither Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige nor other executives have commented on the French actor’s death.

It is not known if Ulliel’s character was set to recur should Moon Knight be renewed for a second season.

Marvel recently released the first trailer for Moon Knight. The official description of the series reads:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022. Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Moon Knight is expected to be grittier than other MCU Disney+ Original series so far, although Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye opened the door for a more “street level” Marvel Cinematic Universe than we’ve seen in recent years.

You can watch the full Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight trailer below:

Stay tuned to ITM for more on this developing story.