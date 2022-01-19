‘Moon Knight’ Actor Tragically Dies In Skiing Accident

One of the stars of Marvel Studios’ new Moon Knight series has tragically passed away in a skiing accident.
French actor Gaspard Ulliel, 37, was pronounced dead today following the incident. Per Deadline:
The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and did not recover, the actor’s family and local agent have said. He was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.
Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Reportedly Livid, “Embarrassed” About ‘Black Widow’
Star Wars sequel trilogy alum Oscar Isaac is set to star as Marc Spector/Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, which is due to release in March 2022.
Ulliel (A Very Long Engagement, Hannibal Rising, Paris, Je T’aime) portrays Anton Mogart/Midnight Man in the upcoming MCU Disney+ Original series. At the time of publication, neither Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige nor other executives have commented on the French actor’s death.
Related: Marvel Runs Into Copyright Issue, Forced to Change Villain Name
It is not known if Ulliel’s character was set to recur should Moon Knight be renewed for a second season.
Marvel recently released the first trailer for Moon Knight. The official description of the series reads:
Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain
Moon Knight is expected to be grittier than other MCU Disney+ Original series so far, although Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeye opened the door for a more “street level” Marvel Cinematic Universe than we’ve seen in recent years.
You can watch the full Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight trailer below:
Stay tuned to ITM for more on this developing story.