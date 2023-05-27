Kevin Feige Doomed the MCU, Revised Entire Saga After One Disney+ Series

The Multiverse Saga had one goal before Kevin Feige had to revise it, and now it might be his biggest regret for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Phase Four of the MCU was straightforward. Introduce the next generation of super heroes. This meant that Marvel Studios threw several projects at fans and asked them to come back and check out this new super hero. Not all MCU movies were taken well, with Eternals (2021) and Black Widow (2021) being considered some of the worst MCU movies to release in a while.

Phase Five promised to move past introducing heroes and start exploring the real goal of the Multiverse, which will be centered around Kang the Conqueror. So far, Phase Five faces many problems, with the biggest being Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Studios banked everything on the actor, and Feige and Co. revised the entire Multiverse Saga to include him in more projects.

Even Thanos never got this special treatment. Josh Brolin’s Thanos appeared in a post-credit scene here or there, but the Infinity Stones were the main focus. Fans just knew that one day, the villain would come out to collect them all, and he did in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), but fans didn’t expect Kang the Conqueror to steal the spotlight so quickly in Phase Four and Five.

Sadly, after his trial, Majors is likely to be booted by Disney for abusing his partner by choking her in a car. It’s still unclear if he actually did this, but several victims have come forward to testify about his violent nature, leaving fans sure that whatever happened, he is likely guilty. Many studios have dropped the actor, but Marvel has remained silent and for good reason.

The actor is reportedly being paid $20 million, and it won’t be shocking if he loses the contract after being found guilty. Joanna Robinson shares on a podcast about how she learned from someone at Marvel Studios while writing her book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, that Jonathan Majors wasn’t originally the main villain, but after Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Marvel had to change their plans to make him the central focus:

“I was told by someone who works for Marvel, it was not the plan to make Kang the center of everything until they saw the dailies from ‘Quantumania’ and after his performance in ‘Loki,’ which was so strong they were like, ‘This is it. This is our way forward’… They don’t usually hang this much on one person in the way that they did here. And that has put them in the bind. We do not know what they are going to do. I’ve heard conflicting stories about they are going to replace him, they’re not even considering replacing him etc etc. But it’s just one more thing.”

Kang the Conqueror is now the big villain of the Multiverse Saga and Jonathan Majors might end up having another actor replace him. While fans enjoy Kang’s performance, it will be tough to see how Marvel handles the next couple of months after relying so heavily on one actor. Even in the Infinity Saga, they didn’t rely so heavily on one actor to carry the franchise.

It’s a tough decision for Kevin Fegie what to do, and it wasn’t revealed what would’ve happened if they stuck with their original plans. Doctor Doom, Galactus, or the Beyonder could’ve played a huge role, but it seems that Marvel wanted to focus on a villain that could be in more stories than Avengers: Secret Wars (2026).

What do you think Kevin Feige will handle Kang the Conqueror? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!