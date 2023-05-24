The much-discussed DC Studios actor could join up with a new team of superheroes.

Led by Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, and currently owned by The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has transformed the genre of superhero movies and left an indelible imprint on the film industry. The culmination of Phase Three in the form of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) represented a significant milestone for the MCU, highlighting its extraordinary growth and solidifying its cultural supremacy in the world of entertainment. This event concluded the initial three phases of the MCU, commonly referred to as the Infinity Saga.

As the MCU undergoes its own share of issues with a spate of recently underperforming movies as well as their Multiverse Saga’s Jonathan Majors AKA Kang the Conqueror, DC Studios is undergoing its own recent upheaval.

The state of DC, and why Ezra Miller might be out

After Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) merger last year, there was a huge shakeup within the company that led to the ousting of prior head of DC Walter Hamada in favor of Marvel director James Gunn, who famously directed the Guardians of the Galaxy series of films within The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios universe, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The earlier era of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), frequently referred to as the Zack Snyder Justice League (2017) era, is now over. The previous Justice League, consisting of famous faces like Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, is set to undergo a complete overhaul as DC Studios takes charge of the DC Universe under the direction of James Gunn. Prior to this major restructuring, Warner Bros. Discovery will release a series of DC films from the pre-Gunn era, including The Flash starring Ezra Miller on June 16, 2023, Blue Beetle premiering on August 18, 2023, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom scheduled for December 25, 2023. The most recent release among these films is Shazam! Fury of the Gods which debuted March 17.

However, it was Miller’s recent spate of controversies and arrests that have done of the opposite of endear him to the general public — and the execs over at Warner Bros.

What “the leak” might mean for the MCU

Recently, it known Marvel Studios insider source My Time To Shine Hello came out on Twitter to ask a leading question — which immediately sparked viral conversation:

Who would you want Ezra Miller to play in the MCU?

Many Marvel fans like @lumiosepost have become suspicious, asking outright if this is in fact a “leak” or “scoop” from the insider source at Marvel HQ:

The internet is absolutely not going to stand for Miller in the MCU, as many members of the public came forward to protest or react, enraged. Users like Richard Gage had harsh words for the DC Studios star:

Don’t want him anywhere near the MCU. The minute they cast him, I’ll stop watching the movies and shows. He’s a cancer that needs to be cut out of the entertainment industry

Some users like @Nomad9223 added that they believed (or hoped) that Marvel Studios would not sign Miller, due to them already having their “hands full with Majors”:

No one. They got their hands full already with Majors.

What’s a little bit odd, though? The fact that this insider source retweeted the same tweet again — almost as if to insinuate that something was indeed happening, kickstarting conversation all over again.

What do you think about Ezra Miller joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Set to be the 13th installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), which has now been rebranded as the DC Universe (DCU) under James Gunn and Peter Safran, The Flash is an upcoming superhero film featuring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. The movie is a collaborative production between DC Studios, Double Dream, and the Disco Factory, with Warner Bros. Pictures handling distribution. Scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, 2023, The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson. The story revolves around Barry Allen’s time-travel journey to prevent his mother’s murder, leading to unexpected consequences for the Fastest Man Alive. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman.