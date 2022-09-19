DC Star Ezra Miller Called Themself “Jesus” and “The Devil”, Reportedly Built Altar of “Bullets, Flash Figurines”

As more and more begins to surface about Ezra Miller’s dark period and “Messiah”-based delusions, the future of The Flash (2023) is always going to be called into question.

In a recent Vanity Fair article consolidating actor and Warner Bros. DC Film Universe star Ezra Miller’s “dark spiral” earlier this year, more details have come to light from sources close to the actor, that the “spiral” might have been deeper and darker than initially thought.

Ezra Miller play DC Films and Justice League’s Flash/Barry Allen in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), starring in films like director Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2017).

The future of The Flash (2023) directed by Andy Muschietti is currently in pseudo-limbo. Although the release date of June 23, 2023, has yet to change, it’s generally accepted that for now Warner Bros. Discovery will continue to debut in theatres next year. In August, Miller had reportedly met with Warner Bros. top brass in a bid to save The Flash from getting canceled.

After a slew of disturbing incidents including choking a fan, kidnapping accusations, and even arrests, Miller and their representation had eventually come forward to admit that they were facing “complex mental health problems” and that “the notion that The Flash was at risk was a wake-up call”, likely prompting an apology and them currently working with The Flash producers to “shoot additional scenes”.

However the true extent of Miller’s delusions during this period are now coming to light, throwing the question of whether Warner Bros. Discovery feels that public opinion of the movie’s central star might hinder The Flash when it finally arrives in cinemas.

In 2020, Miller had gone to Iceland following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and the halting of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) filming meant the actor had no projects on his plate.

The source describes this period as:

The thing is, with Ezra, there’s absolutely no plan. It’s complete chaos. I didn’t even know that we were going to Iceland until they said, ‘Let’s go to Iceland.’

Miller had also brought along a “55-year-old North Dakota medicine man” named Jasper Young Bear whom the actor had hired as a spiritual adviser. Young Bear is referred to as a “dear friend” by Miller’s rep, and it was this man who allegedly fed the young Flash actor delusions of “Messiah”-like grandeur:

Jasper was telling Ezra that he wasn’t a part of the movement, he was the movement—that he was the next Messiah and that the Freemasons were sending demons out to kill him.

It was then that they also grew “increasingly narcissistic, often choosing young people for their audience, because they are more malleable”. Allegedly, Miller would also begin referring to themself as “the Messiah” with a “spiritual practice… among the people” — partying:

He’d talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what his work is here. They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people—which means party. So, when in Iceland, he was out nonstop. His favorite were raves, where he’d go on benders for two or three days at a time.

Vanity Fair claims that the actor acknowledged to “[raging] for more than two years” alongside the “drugs, guns, and outlandish claims”, as well as their sources claiming that:

… The actor verbally and emotionally abused those around them and referred to themself alternately as Jesus and the devil. Three people say Miller has also wrapped the superhero they play into their grandiose speechifying. The actor, says one source, was “claiming that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.”

Vanity Fair also shares the following quote from their source referring to an alleged altar that was built in Miller’s Vermont home, whom Miller refers to as “the Mountain”:

The house in Vermont contains an altar that’s home to bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines. Miller, says a source, recently demanded that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to their altar because she didn’t invite them to a dinner party.

This quote is in reference to a Vermont farm that Miller had acquired in 2017. It was at this location in 2022 that Miller’s “Messiah” delusions apparently reached a peak — where young “kidnapped” Tokata Iron Eyes was “woven into their narrative”:

Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse. And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.

This is all in-line with reports of the young actor having strange relationships with Native American families, as Vanity Fair and the source goes on to detail:

Iron Eyes’s mother, Jumping Eagle, has heard Miller’s story too: “They say they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution.” The actor themself does not have Native American ancestry, and, despite being fixated on native cultures, does not strike everyone as respectful. “He professes that he walks through this world with an Indigenous humility and spiritual awareness,” says one Indigenous insider. “But, point of fact, he doesn’t at all. Because he doesn’t care.”

DC’s The Flash itself being a vehicle for Miller comes at a time when controversy surrounding their reported kidnapping cases and arrests have yet to be fully resolved. Warner Bros. has recently come under fire for continuing to support controversial figures like Harry Potter’s JK Rowling, as well as the Ezra Miller situation. To add to the furor, the Warner Bros. Discovery merger also prompted much-criticized moves in the company’s attempt to “restructure” (surprise, it was for tax reasons), canceling near-complete films like Leslie Grace’s Batgirl, as well as several existing HBO Max properties.

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently set on ensuring that DC remains a cornerstone of their company’s brand moving forward — however it is reportedly going to take a turn to become more “Marvel Studios-like”, with the CEO admitting outright to desiring to copy the superhero-media juggernaut owned by The Walt Disney Company over the next ten years. Whether Ezra Miller stays in the DC Films canon remains to be seen — though they likely will, if Warner Bros. Discovery is as concerned with profit as they seem to be.

