Ezra Miller Finally Meets Warner Bros. Execs In a Bid to Save ‘The Flash’

The young actor has come into a series of troubling incidents lately, and may finally be trying to fix things with Warner Bros. leadership.

For Ezra Miller, this discussion may change the course of The Flash movie’s (and their own) future in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

An article by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) confirms that DC Films’ Flash/Barry Allen, Ezra Miller was spotted entering into a meeting with Warner Bros. film leaders Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy in a bid to rescue The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, before its June 23, 2023 release date.

Previous reports have shown that Warner Bros. had issued an ultimatum of sorts to Miller, who had been arrested for felony and the center of controversy over the past two years or so, following the conclusion of The Flash‘s initial shooting.

It seems that now, Miller is truly set on righting the course for The Flash film, which has been hanging in limbo amid cancelation rumors.

The 29 year-old reportedly got “spooked by the notion of the film getting canceled and jolted to take action”, which spurred them to apologize and state that they are seeking help regarding their mental health.

One of THR’s sources shares about Miller:

They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favorite characters to play.

The meeting reportedly took place at the Warner Bros. Burbank lot.

THR also states that:

Details of the meeting were not revealed but it was the first time that Miller spoke with De Luca and Abdy, who took over running the film division at the beginning of July and inherited a DC slate of movies in various stages of post-production. The actor was apologetic and affirmed their commitment to both getting care and to the production.

Furthermore, work on The Flash continues regardless of the situation surrounding the film’s lead.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has not made any change to the movie’s slated release, despite canceling near-complete films like Batgirl, and moving around other projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods (now moved to 2023) and “Aquaman 2” AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (starring Warner Bros. and DC’s other controversial figure Amber Heard as Mera) to Christmas Day 2023.

The Flash surges forward with production, as THR also reports:

Next week, composer Benjamin Wallfisch will lead a scoring session at Abbey Road Studios in London, sources say. Visual effects work continues and could be done by the end of the year.

It truly seems that Ezra Miller is quite determined to make things right with the studio, and to prevent the cancelation of a character they allegedly love to play.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC Universe is definitely in a tumultuous state with the DC Films President set to leave. It would be a shame if the hard work of every member of The Flash‘s creative team — from VFX artists, to costume designers, to sound and tech, to scriptwriters and the director — have to suffer their work getting axed from theaters, all because of the poor decisions and actions of one individual.

What do you think of Ezra Miller’s apology and meeting with Warner Bros. leadership? Sound off in the comments below!

