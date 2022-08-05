Ezra Miller Reportedly Paranoid About the FBI, Travels Around With A Bulletproof Vest

Ezra Miller has reportedly been traveling the United States for several months, wearing a bulletproof vest and brandishing firearms wherever they go.

The Flash (2023) actor vanished a few months ago after being accused of grooming and sexually exploiting a teenage girl. Tokata Iron Eyes disappeared with Miller right after her parents issued a restraining order on Miller after what they had reportedly done to their daughter.

With all this, fans thought that was the end of the story, but Miller mocked authorities trying to find the actor and then deleted their social media. New reports of the actor having terrifying interactions with other families have led more people to believe that Miller is mentally unwell and a threat to everyone around them.

Now, a new report by Insider claims to have spoken to 14 different individuals around Miller. Several of them have stated different details, but apparently, Miller is very paranoid and constantly wears a bulletproof with a firearm in case anyone tries to kill the actor:

Insider shares how Tokata Iron Eyes mentions that Miller believes the bulletproof vest is a good “fashionable statement” for what the actor is ready to do:

Tokata told Insider that the wearing of bulletproof vests was “a fashionable safety measure in response to actual attacks and received death threats.”

With this in mind, Miller posted a video in January condemning the Ku Klux Klan and threatening to be hostile toward any members of the infamous organization. Due to the actor’s involvement with Marijuana and owning an excessive amount of firearms, and showing no interest in being cautious, it would make sense why the actor might be under surveillance by the FBI.

It has been weeks since Miller has vanished, and it’s possible that the wait could take longer as authorities might be able to locate Miller but can’t guarantee to arrest the individual without getting other innocent people killed due to how volatile Miller can be.

One friend of Miller opened up to Insider to share that they are concerned for the actor’s well-being, believing that their fame has “enabled” the actor into believing they can do whatever they want:

“I think Ezra has been enabled because of their fame, their wealth, their earning potential, their whiteness, and their beauty. It’s really hard to intervene when someone has as many resources as Ezra. When you’re famous, people are less likely to say ‘no’ to you. I think that those things can be really dangerous.”

Currently, Miller’s next DC project is still going, with Warner Bros. planning to release the movie despite the controversy surrounding the leading star. DC doesn’t plan to keep Miller for future DC projects, but fans are unsure who will replace the actor and how DC will explain the recasting.

