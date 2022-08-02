‘The Flash’ Officially Ending, DC Fans Left Shocked

CW’s The Flash is officially coming to an end.

The DC Universe of superhero films and series is constantly expanding with The Rock’s Black Adam (2022) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), but that isn’t stopping one of the most beloved series from coming to an end.

In a turn of events, CW was acquired by Nexstar for a reported $0 (with Nexstar assuming the financial losses of CW) earlier this year, indicating a massive shake-up for the network.

On top of that, “Arrowverse” series like Batwoman, Naomi, and Legends of Tomorrow were all canceled by CW throughout the year.

Now, the last hope of CW is coming to a close in its ninth season:

It’s official: #TheFlash’s upcoming ninth season will be its last. The CW series will return for a final 13 episodes in 2023.

It’s official: #TheFlash’s upcoming ninth season will be its last. The CW series will return for a final 13 episodes in 2023: https://t.co/abqUWaq3u2 pic.twitter.com/5WxqvSEg6w — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 1, 2022

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The CW on Monday announced that its Grant Gustin-led DC Comics superhero drama from Warner Bros. TV and Greg Berlanti Productions will end with a 13-episode final run. The conclusion of one of the network’s most watched shows will air in 2023 as part of its midseason roster. Production on the final season will begin next month. “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race,” executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Monday. “So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

Grant Gustin’s faithful interpretation of Barry Allen/The Flash is a fan favorite, sparking a new movement to have Gustin officially replace Warner Bros. actor Ezra Miller as the new Flash following countless controversies, arrests, and violent outbursts by Miller in the previous years, most recently amounting in the fleeing of U.S. local law enforcement and reportedly “kidnapping” an 18-year-old female.

Nonetheless, Miller’s solo The Flash (2023) movie was announced during the first season of CW’s The Flash in 2013. Over nine years and nine seasons later, The Flash is finally coming to the big screen, but Barry Allen has met his end with the small screen.

News of The Flash officially coming to an end with the ninth season (after season eight was initially intended as the series finale) is causing quite the online stir:

nothing against Grant Gustin but it was clear they were “running” out of ideas.

nothing against Grant Gustin but it was clear they were "running" out of ideas. — Magistar-Alex (@PinDin7) August 1, 2022

Another fan writes:

Just recast Grant Gustin in the movies as Flash please. Should have been that way to begin with.

Just recast Grant Gustin in the movies as Flash please. Should have been that way to begin with. — Macht (@MysticMacht) August 1, 2022

With the production of CW’s The Flash beginning in September 2022, the show is billed to air in midseason 2023, hitting the CW just in time for Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie to debut in theaters on June 23, 2023.

More About DC Universe

While it’s unclear what the future holds for Zack Snyder’s proposed Justice League II and Justice League III, as well as the connection of the DCEU with Wonder Woman 3, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), The Flash, Black Adam (2022), and Shazan: Fury of the Gods (2023), the confirmation of Henry Cavill finally reprising his role of Superman after six years for a Man of Steel II and even Man of Steel III, would elevate WarnerMedia’s Hollywood take on superheroes to a whole new level, potentially giving Marvel Studios a run for their money!

While the current DCEU consists of Bruce Wayne/Caped Crusader/Batman (Ben Affleck), Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill), Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher), there’s an endless amount of opportunities for new characters to appear with the Multiverse, including Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie!

Do you think Grant Gustin should replace Ezra Miller? Comment below!