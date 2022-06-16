Amber Heard Denies Being Replaced in ‘Aquaman 2’

Over the past few weeks, Amber Heard’s role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) has been highly contested.

One week ago, screen-testers reported that her time onscreen alongside co-star Jason Momoa had doubled after her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. On Tuesday, an industry insider claimed that Nicole Kidman had replaced the star entirely.

Now, following a divisive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Heard is attempting to shut down the rumor mill. A spokesperson for the Aquaman (2018) star told The Daily Mail that Heard was not being cut from Aquaman 2:

The rumor mill continues as it has from day one – inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.

Johnny Depp fans have been petitioning to remove Heard from the film after Depp officially lost his role as Jack Sparrow in the next Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The fierce trial between Mr. Depp and Ms. Heard ended two weeks ago in a Fairfax County, Virginia, courtroom.

Mr. Depp sued Ms. Heard for $50 million in a Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom after she wrote an Op-Ed for The Washington Post describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The Court found Heard defamed Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury argued that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations. Heard owes Depp $15 million.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

After the verdict, both Depp and Heard released public statements. In Heard’s statement, she referenced the libel trial Depp lost against The Sun in the United Kingdom in 2020 after they called him a “wife-beater.” “I’m sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly,” Heard wrote.

Depp, who was not present in the courtroom on June 1, thanked his fans for the support and wrote, “The jury gave me my life back.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, doesn’t hit theaters until 2023, but Inside the Magic will report any significant updates about the film and Amber Heard’s role as Mera.

What do you think about Warner Brothers keeping Heard’s role in Aquaman 2? Let us know in the comments.