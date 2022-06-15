Amber Heard Once Again Accuses Johnny Depp of Abuse, Could Return to Court

Johnny Depp — who was recently featured in a Dior Sauvage primetime commercial spot after a massive win in his highly-publicized lawsuit against Amber Heard — has received an incredible amount of support from his fans both during and after the trial, which captured celeb watchers around the world.

On June 1, 2022, a verdict was reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation lawsuit, and Depp’s many supporters couldn’t be happier with the outcome — the seven-person jury spoke and Depp won.

The high-profile $50 million civil lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia — which revolved around Heard’s domestic violence claims in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed — saw a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Heard has been speaking out since her legal loss, appearing on NBC Nightly News and, most recently, doing a TODAY Show interview with Savannah Guthrie. Although the entire interview has not yet aired, portions have been released — and one of Heard’s comments could land her back in court.

Instagram account Pubity rounded up the details of the situation, including the opinion of a law expert who weighed in on the situation:

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could be back in the courtroom once again

Amber Heard has spoken out in her first interview since the trial, stating that she will stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies.⁠ In the TODAY interview, which will be released in full later this week, Heard was asked by host Savannah Guthrie: “He said he never hit you. Is that a lie?”⁠

Heard replied: “Yes it is.”⁠ The accusation could see Heard sued by Depp once again, according to New York-based entertainment lawyer Nicole Haff, of Romano Law.⁠

Asked whether Depp could sue again over the interview, Haff told MailOnline: “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit.”⁠

The two lawsuits Haff referred to are the U.S. civil suit that just concluded and the 2020 U.K. case in which Depp and his camp sued The Sun for defamation after Heard alleged once again that domestic abuse occurred during the duo’s relationship.

You can find additional details regarding that case below.

Unfortunately, Depp’s legal woes aren’t over just yet.

Fortunately for the Edward Scissorhands star, he has a great deal of support from both his legion of fans and his fellow cast and crew members as he faces an assault trial for allegedly striking a crew member — though other production team members deny this occurred. Depp reportedly may appear on the stand in his own defense when the proceedings begin on July 25, 2022 in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

Heard has now reportedly also lost her role as Mera in the Aquaman franchise, though this hasn’t been confirmed.

At this time, as noted, Depp recently won the duo’s $50 million U.S. defamation lawsuit. stemming from a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which Heard alleged that the actor had committed acts of domestic violence against her.

Do you think Depp will take Heard back to court for once again accusing him of abuse?