Amber Heard Speaks Out After Trial, “Women’s Rights Are Moving Backwards”

After a nearly two-month trial came to an end, it seems there is still plenty to come in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard.

Following the bombshell verdict that Johnny Depp would be rewarded $15 million while Heard would receive $2 million in compensatory damages, the Pirates of the Caribbean star who played the beloved role of Captain Jack Sparrow has begun to go back to normal life.

Mr Depp announced a new project that will be released this summer and many have speculated that he could return to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow even though Disney has replaced him with Margot Robbie in the next installment of the franchise with rumors that Dwayne Johnson could even serve as a replacement for Depp in a future film.

On Amber Heard’s side, things have been much different. Some fans who have backed the Aquaman actress were outraged over a perceived alleged bias in the court reporter and many more were outraged to find out that Ms Heard had allegedly been cut from Aquaman 2.

Just recently, Depp took to his new TikTok account and expressed the sentiment that he wanted to move forward.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters,” he shared in his first post on June 7. “We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

However, a spokesperson for Amber Heard recently shared a statement from the actress in which they expressed disappointment with the verdict outcome.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” a spokesperson for Heard tells E! News. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft recently revealed that the team “absolutely” plans to appeal the June 1 verdict.

Heard recently published an op-ed in The Washington Post that has received a lot of backlash.

What do you think of Amber Heard’s statement? Let us know in the comments!