“Amber Heard Never Received a Fair Trial,” Fans Outraged After Alleged Bias Comes to Light

The court reporter involved in Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard is facing backlash as debates rage on potential bias.

A nearly two-month trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end last week resulting in a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor. Depp was awarded $15 million while Amber Heard, who is best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), was given $2 million in compensatory damages. It has been reported that Ms Heard will appeal the ruling, meaning that the two could meet in court again, but the trial showed an overwhelming outpouring of support for Mr Depp.

Since the trial ended, Depp has been seen performing music in the UK while Heard is reportedly being written out of Aquaman 2.

Many users on social media as of late are debating what they call “clear bias” on the part of the court reporter Judy Bellinger.

Twitter user @peach_jamx shared a video showing Bellinger and Depp meeting five days before the verdict had been reached.

Court stenographer, Judy, parties with Depp & company on Friday 27th May, 5 days before verdicts were announced. This is NOT impartial behaviour – this is clear BIAS. Amber Heard NEVER received a fair trial. #IStandWithAmberHeard #DeppVsHeard

However, reporter Angenette Levy provided an update that paints a different story.

UPDATE: people are posting that court stenographer Judy from the #JohnnyDepp v. #AmberHeard trial was “partying” with JD. It’s NOT true. First, Judy is not a court employee. She was hired by the Depp and Heard teams. 2nd, she was not partying with him

In an interview with Law & Crime, Bellinger explained that Johnny Depp had requested to meet the court reporter. She said she entered the room to get her equipment and then left.

“I was probably in there for less than 10 minutes, and he just hugged me and thanked me again. And I hugged a couple of other people there, and I got my equipment and I came out, left, and went home,” she said.

Before the trial began, The Walt Disney Company reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp. Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

Despite rumors that Depp will not return to the franchise, one former Disney Exec. recently told People Magazine that they believe we’ll see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow yet again.

What do you think of this debate?