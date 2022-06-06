Warner Bros. Reportedly Cuts Amber Heard Completely From ‘Aquaman 2’

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp is best known in the Disney community for playing the iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard countersued Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

The trial took place in a courtroom located in Fairfax, Virginia.

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Amber Heard, on the other hand, remained in her major role of Mera in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and the upcoming Aquaman 2.

Now, however, the trial has officially ended as on Wednesday, June 1, the jury found Ms. Heard defamed Mr. Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Mr. Depp proved Ms. Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her. Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

As the trial officially ended, it is now being reported that Warner Bros. completely erased Amber Heard’s scenes from Aquaman 2.

When the trial was ongoing, it was reported that Heard’s screentime was cut down, but now, according to DC Entertainment on Facebook, Warner Bros. Entertainment has cut out all of Amber Heard’s scenes from Aquaman 2 and an official statement is coming soon.

What do you think about the jury’s verdict in the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial? Do you think Warner Bros. is doing the right thing by cutting Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2?