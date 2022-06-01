Depp Wins: Jury Finds Heard Defamed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star

After seven grueling weeks in the courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia, the jury has announced a verdict in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

On Wednesday, the Court found Heard defamed Depp by publicly accusing him of domestic abuse. The jury found that Depp proved Heard lied about her allegations.

In Heard’s countersuit against Depp, the jury found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, publicly defamed her.

Heard now owes Depp $15 million. Depp owes Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Amber Heard was present in court today when the verdict was read, while Depp is in the United Kingdom and won’t be there.

Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) star Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for defamation after she wrote an Op-Ed for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard is countersuing for $100 million, arguing that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.” Depp’s team filed a motion to dismiss the Aquaman (2018) star’s countersuit, but Judge Penney Azcarte denied it last week.

Testimony concluded in the Depp-Heard defamation trial last Thursday, with jury deliberations beginning on Friday. The jury had Monday off for Memorial Day, meaning they reached a verdict in just under three days.

Pirates of the Caribbean fans have been vocal about their support for Mr. Depp during the defamation trial against Ms. Heard.

Heard testified last week to receiving death threats from Depp supporters. She told the jury she was “harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day.” She testified that people “want to put [her] baby in the microwave.”

While Depp has been officially replaced as Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean sequel, he is rumored to star in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, scheduled to premiere in 2025.

Depp made a surprise appearance in the United Kingdom last weekend, performing at a live concert with Jeff Beck at the Sheffield City Hall in England.

Heard, meanwhile, retreated to her California home in the desert near Joshua Tree National Park, which she calls her “sanctuary.”

Depp lost a libel suit against The Sun in the United Kingdom in 2020 after the magazine referred to him as a wife-beater. Judge Mr Justice Nicol at the Royal Courts of Justice in London said The Sun had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true” and that 12 of 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence against Heard had occurred.

Inside the Magic will report on any developments following this verdict.

What do you think of the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard defamation trial verdict? Let us know in the comments.