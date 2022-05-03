Inside the Magic Goes “Rogue,” Article Used as Evidence In Depp Trial

If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard lawsuit.

The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia.

Depp is suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard is countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case comes on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series.

Currently, attorneys are attempting to establish that Depp did, in fact, lose work as a direct result of Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

During testimony on May 2, 2022, an Inside the Magic article regarding Depp’s future in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 — which will now reportedly star Margot Robbie in the leading role — was entered into evidence while Hollywood attorney Richard Marks was on the stand.

The Washington Post, the publication that, of course, published the op-ed in question, reported on today’s proceedings, noting:

[Marks] who specializes in making deals in the entertainment industry, focused on the same points: Marks testified that studios and brands generally look the other way when celebrities have issues with diva-like behavior and/or drugs — he admitted Depp is known for being late on film sets — but, he said, in the past five years, they generally don’t want to get near anyone who has been accused of domestic violence. Marks said that, in his opinion, the op-ed in particular got Hollywood’s attention because it appeared that the actress was calling out the entertainment industry for continuing to work with her alleged abuser.

Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

