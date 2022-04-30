Starbucks Goes Viral With Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Tip Jars

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s historic defamation lawsuit is underway in Fairfax, Virginia, and the situation has deeply divided movie fans.

The trial has already seen a number of explosive accusations, from leaked text messages in which Depp and a close friend referred to Heard’s “rotting corpse” to psychological evaluations that allegedly exposed Heard’s multiple mental disorders. Public opinion is divided, with some believing Heard’s allegations of domestic violence and others fully supporting Depp’s continued — and vehement — denial of the claims against him.

Depp’s supporters have been particularly vocal — at one point, the judge in the civil trial even had to threaten to remove some passionate fans from the courtroom.

Now, a Starbucks location is getting in on the Hollywood drama with two tip jars — one for those who support Amber Heard and one for Johnny Depp fans.

In a viral TikTok, one Starbucks customer can be seen making their opinion known by dropping some cash in the Depp jar, which employees have decorated with hearts to show their own support for the Captain Jack Sparrow actor. You can watch the full video below:

As the jury trial continues, Heard is expected to take the stand in her own defense next week. Depp provided a great deal of testimony during the opening week of the court case.

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

At this time, as noted, the former couple is appearing in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

