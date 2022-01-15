Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
jason momoa (left) and amber heard (right)

Credit: ABC

Recently, Aquaman heartthrob Jason Momoa and long-time partner Lisa Bonet — to whom the actor had been legally married since 2017 — announced that they are divorcing.

jason momoa (left) and lisa bonet (right)
Credit: ABC

Related: Amber Heard Reportedly Probed By LAPD, Facing Years of Jail Time

The former couple’s official social media statement reads:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

aquaman jason momoa and amber heard
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Jack Sparrow’s Triumphant Return Is Actually a Catastrophe For Disney

Now, on the heels of this announcement, many DC Comics fans who enjoy Warner Bros.’ Aquaman franchise are taking to social media to suggest that Momoa’s costar, Amber Heard (Mera), played a role in breaking up he and Bonet’s 16-year relationship.

amber heard (left) and johnny depp (right) on red carpet
Credit: ABC

Related: Marvel Star and Disney Starlet Blow Up the Internet With Dating Rumors

This is unsurprising given Heard’s controversial status — she has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Sleepy Hollow, Alice In Wonderland) for over a year.

It is, however, worth noting that the rumors of the Sweet Girl actor and Bonet being were on the rocks were fueled when Momoa was spotted exiting a Los Angeles bar without his other half or, notably, Heard, in November 2021 — but did have a mystery woman in tow.

jason momoa (left) and lisa bonet (right) red carpet
Credit: ABC

Related: Johnny Depp Fans Go Wild For FINAL Sponsored Product, Sells Out Worldwide

Despite this, Momoa fans are convinced that the Justice League actress played a role in the surprising Hollywood split.

Aengel wrote:

SUSPICIOUS! Especially, when the news spreads about Amber Heard had [sic: been] flirting with Momoa.

Related: Priyanka Chopra Addresses Nick Jonas Split Rumors, Last Year “Very, Very Hard”

Another movie fan going by V C noted:

A reminder that #johnnydepp broke up his relationship not long after starring in a film with #AmberHeard

#jasonmomoa is now splitting with his wife after starring in a film with her.

The wait and see if she struck again has started.
#JustSaying

Related: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reportedly on the Rocks, “Very Good at Faking It”

DJ Low theorized:

I don’t know much….. but I would be surprised if amber heard didn’t have something to do with Jason momoa and Lisa bonet splitting up .. if it’s true you heard it here first

Related: Johnny Depp Becomes Real-Life Jack Sparrow, Owns ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Island

Megatron shared simply:

as long as jason momoa doesnt end up with amber heard, we good

Although Heard is unlikely to publicly respond to the online speculation, the internet is having a field day with the controversial actress on social platforms. An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

More on Aquaman (2018)

jason momoa as aquaman
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: ‘Aquaman 2’ Producer Backs Heard’s Claim That Depp Fans Have “No Basis in Reality”

The official description of DC Comics Aquaman reads:

An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Aquaman 2 — officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — is set to debut on December 16, 2022.

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

JOHNNY DEPP
Credit: ABC

Related: Hollywood Icon Destroys Johnny Depp with Ruthless Description of the “Overrated” Actor

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

amber heard aquaman
Credit: Warner Bros.

Related: Johnny Depp Fans Raise $40K for Children’s Hospitals

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

At this time, the former couple is next expected to appear in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit in Virginia in April 2022.

johnny depp as jack sparrow close-up
Credit: Disney

Related: Marvel Reportedly Wants Ben Affleck, Ditches DC for Daredevil

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

Do you think Amber Heard had something to do with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard’s split?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!