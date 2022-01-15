Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

Recently, Aquaman heartthrob Jason Momoa and long-time partner Lisa Bonet — to whom the actor had been legally married since 2017 — announced that they are divorcing.

The former couple’s official social media statement reads:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. "And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty."

Now, on the heels of this announcement, many DC Comics fans who enjoy Warner Bros.’ Aquaman franchise are taking to social media to suggest that Momoa’s costar, Amber Heard (Mera), played a role in breaking up he and Bonet’s 16-year relationship.

This is unsurprising given Heard’s controversial status — she has been embroiled in a bitter legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean, Sleepy Hollow, Alice In Wonderland) for over a year.

It is, however, worth noting that the rumors of the Sweet Girl actor and Bonet being were on the rocks were fueled when Momoa was spotted exiting a Los Angeles bar without his other half or, notably, Heard, in November 2021 — but did have a mystery woman in tow.

Despite this, Momoa fans are convinced that the Justice League actress played a role in the surprising Hollywood split.

Aengel wrote:

SUSPICIOUS! Especially, when the news spreads about Amber Heard had [sic: been] flirting with Momoa.

Another movie fan going by V C noted:

A reminder that #johnnydepp broke up his relationship not long after starring in a film with #AmberHeard #jasonmomoa is now splitting with his wife after starring in a film with her. The wait and see if she struck again has started.

#JustSaying

A reminder that #johnnydepp broke up his relationship not long after starring in a film with #AmberHeard

DJ Low theorized:

I don’t know much….. but I would be surprised if amber heard didn’t have something to do with Jason momoa and Lisa bonet splitting up .. if it’s true you heard it here first

Megatron shared simply:

as long as jason momoa doesnt end up with amber heard, we good

The official description of DC Comics Aquaman reads:

An action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman” reveals the origin story of half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his lifetime—one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he was born to be…a king.

Aquaman 2 — officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — is set to debut on December 16, 2022.

