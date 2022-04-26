Depp Deeply Hurt By Disney, Wanted to Give Jack Sparrow “Proper Goodbye”

Johnny Depp, 58, is one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean (2003, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2017), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Now, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, (Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), Drive Angry Piper (2011), and more) for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Ms. Heard is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career.

During the trial, which is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp was asked if he would ever return to his role as Jack Sparrow if Disney decided to offer him a deal. As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp a few days ago while Depp was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

Depp also went on to say how Disney may have fired him from Pirates, but his character still appears at the Parks and rides and is being sold in merchandise:

“They didn’t remove my character from the rides. They didn’t stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn’t stop selling anything. They just didn’t want there to be something trailing behind me that they’d find.”

Yesterday, during the redirect examination, Depp’s attorney Jessica Meyers wanted to confirm with the Pirates actor if he was still interested in making the sixth installment in the franchise in late 2018, to which Depp said:

“My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye. There’s a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop.”

Also during the redirect, Depp explained that he learned he was going to be recast as Jack Sparrow from a news article quoting a Disney executive just a couple of days after Heard’s Op-Ed was published in The Washington Post. Depp testifed:

“I didn’t quite understand how after that long relationship, and quite a successful relationship certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.”

Depp played Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

The Depp vs Heard trial continues today in Fairfax, Virginia.

Are you upset to see that Depp won’t return as Jack Sparrow? Let us know in the comments below.