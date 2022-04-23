Disney Brings Johnny Depp Back as Jack Sparrow During Nighttime Show

Yesterday, World of Color returned to Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort, and there was a familiar face in the show!

When the announcement of World of Color was had, no changes were announced to come to the show so many expected the Pirates of the Caribbean section, featuring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow would remain. That being said, Disney has publically cut ties with Depp, so some were not sure if that meant they would slowly start to remove some of his in-Park integrations.

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you are likely following the ongoing trial that is taking place with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles. The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media. Johnny Depp has also admitted that no matter the cost, he is not looking to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It was then unveiled that Heard hit Johnny Depp, which is something she openly admitted in a recording. Yahoo noted:

After lunch, the 58-year-old actor returned to the stand and described in detail about multiple times he was allegedly abused. During the “staircase incident,” the actor claimed Heard “roundhouse” punched him in the cheek. “[Amber’s sister] stepped in front of Amber, facing Amber, to stop Amber,” he alleged. The court then heard a recording of Heard and Depp arguing in which she admits to starting “a physical fight” with the actor. “I didn’t punch you… I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn’t get punched, you got hit… I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you,” the actress can be heard saying. “But you’re fine, I did not hurt you… you’re a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny.”

But, even though Disney refused to bring Depp back in his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it seems that they still proudly display the actor not only in their attractions, but in World of Color as the scenes have been left unharmed! Considering how much Disney Guests love this section of the show, it is not too shocking to see it unharmed, but it is a little jarring to see Disney support the actor through the work he has done for their franchise while shunning him for all future projects.

World of Color

World of Color is described as:

A Breathtaking Extravaganza

Thrill as graceful jets of water shoot into the air, lasers electrify the night and perfectly timed pyrotechnics explode in a blaze of brilliant color. Watch in wonder as water, fire, light and music weave together to celebrate the magic of Disney storytelling. The astounding spectacle sweeps across the water, lighting up Paradise Gardens Park and dazzling your senses. Relive the memories as scenes and music from beloved Disney and Pixar films are projected onto a grand fountain spraying 19,000-square-feet of water. Don’t miss this unforgettable kaleidoscope of color and emotion!

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park!

What do you think about Disney refusing to work with Johnny Depp, but still publically advertising the work he did for them in the past?

