Amber Heard “Psycho,” Fans Slam “Ridiculous Mimicking” of Johnny Depp in Court Trials

Following Johnny Depp’s ongoing and groundbreaking defamation lawsuit in Fairfax, Virginia, the entertainment world is on fire. Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, has become public enemy number one after fans noticed something shocking about her appearance throughout the hearings.

Following the loss of a libel case lawsuit against The Sun in November 2021, which published an exclusive piece from actress Amber Heard (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) claiming that Johnny Depp (Willy Wonka, Sweeney Todd) had physically abused her and was a “wife-beater.”

The publication reportedly included statements from Heard claiming there was a “hostage” situation involving her husband Johnny Depp during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia.

Johnny Depp’s reputation has been tarnished, with Hollywood completely turning its back on the infamous Pirates and Cry Baby (1990) actor. Most recently, Depp lost his titular role as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, with actor Mads Mikkelsen stepping in to replace Johnny Depp is a less than spectacular third installment to the franchise, as many recent reports have claimed.

Depp has been blacklisted by American media, forcing the beloved entertainer to pursue work throughout Europe for low-budget, Indie films.

Now, however, the tables have turned, and Amber Heard has become the internet’s latest doormat, with fans noticing a startling similarity between her and Johnny Depp’s outfits throughout the Virginia defamation court hearings:

Amber Heard stop coming into court dressed as Johnny Depp challenge, psycho. No wonder she spends so much time staring at him, she’s deciding how she’ll mimic that tomorrow.

Another Depp fan pointed out:

Can’t forget the jewellery

Another fan wrote:

She’s mocking him. I hope the jury is noticing. Also the jury needs to listent to the tapes! Why havent they shown them yet?

#IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media:

Just so y’all know Johnny Depp is in court testifying against his abuser who ruined his life… the media was all over the story when he was labeled the abuser but have since forgot ab it now that he is the victim #JusticeForJohnnyDeep

Another Depp fan and actress Laurie Holden, shared:

Glad I did. Would do it again in a heartbeat. Just happy that 6 years later the world is finally catching up,

The truth is now being revealed and there will be justice.

Glad I did. Would do it again in a heartbeat. Just happy that 6 years later the world is finally catching up,

Another Depp supporter wrote:

Thinking of Johnny Depp today and every day! Knowing he is taking the stand today and getting to tell his story as a victim of DV is so heartbreaking, yet relieving at the same time. Johnny, I’ve had your back since the beginning and will continue to do so

Despite the media turning its back on Depp, the Captain Jack Sparrow actor is still one of the most beloved entertainers in recent times. Many fans state that they’ll happily boycott a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 if Johnny Depp is not the titular character.

At the time of writing, Johnny Depp is set to take the stand in the Virginia defamation hearing, as he and Amber Heard appears in court about their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit.

What do you think about this civil lawsuit? Comment below!