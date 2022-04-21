Amber Heard Admits to Physically Abusing Johnny Depp, Calls Him a “Baby” For Complaining

If you are a fan of Johnny Depp, you are likely following the ongoing trial that is taking place with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles. The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. After losing to The Sun in a libel lawsuit case in November 2021, Depp has gone back to court for a defamation case, claiming that Heard isn’t telling the truth and has ruined his career. Now fans watch the court case ensue as it continues right now in Fairfax, Virginia.

We have seen the media take heavy shots against Amber Heard, especially for her attempts to copy his various outfits to an identical standard. #IStandwithJohnnyDepp and #JusticeforJohnnyDepp have been trending throughout the last year. Still, following shocking revelations in the defamation court hearings, an output of support from the majority of fans has flooded social media. Johnny Depp has also admitted that no matter the cost, he is not looking to return to the role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Now, it has been unveiled that Heard hit Johnny Depp, which is something she openly admitted in a recording. Yahoo noted:

After lunch, the 58-year-old actor returned to the stand and described in detail about multiple times he was allegedly abused. During the “staircase incident,” the actor claimed Heard “roundhouse” punched him in the cheek. “[Amber’s sister] stepped in front of Amber, facing Amber, to stop Amber,” he alleged. The court then heard a recording of Heard and Depp arguing in which she admits to starting “a physical fight” with the actor. “I didn’t punch you… I was hitting you, it was not punching you. You didn’t get punched, you got hit… I did not f****** deck you, I f****** was hitting you,” the actress can be heard saying. “But you’re fine, I did not hurt you… you’re a f****** baby. You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny.” “What was just played on these audio recordings was very much the tone, and the aggression, and the attitude, and the need for a fight from Ms. Heard,” Depp said afterwards. The actor spoke about another fight Heard supposedly instigated when she started “scratching” Depp in Dec. 2015. He admitted to trying to “restrain” her and that there was “accidental contact, but not a headbutt” as she has claimed.’

Depp went on to testify for hours explaining different incidents of abuse and violence by Heard. One of the prominent moments would be when Depp had to go to the hospital to reattach the top of his severed finger after Heard cut it off. To explain, Johnny Depp also claimed his ex-wife Amber Heard threw a vodka bottle at him which he says resulted in the tip of his finger being severed, which would be another example of the abuse seen against Mr. Depp by Ms. Heard.

For now, the trial is still ongoing, but Inside the Magic will continue to update you on the evidence that continues to evolve from the case.

What’s next for Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp’s film Minamata, produced by MGM recently debuted after being pulled from the festival circuit. Now, according to Variety:

Johnny Depp will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn (“Polisse,” “Mon Roi”) whose shoot will begin this summer, Variety has confirmed. The movie, whose title and exact plot are kept under wraps, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Wild Bunch International (“Titane”) handling world sales. Filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

