Disney Wanted Jim Carrey to Play Jack Sparrow in Pirates Franchise, Not Depp

When someone thinks of Pirates of the Caribbean characters, Jack Sparrow often comes to mind.

Johnny Depp’s portrayal of the iconic character has been ingrained in the minds of many, but what if we told you that Depp was not Disney’s first choice. Although it may be hard to imagine any other actor playing the rum-loving pirate, the role was actually originally meant to go to a few other actors!

When casting for Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the creators of the film looked through various actors to try and find someone who could be the perfect Jack Sparrow. Canadian actor Jim Carrey was in the mix of names for the role, but eventually, the producers decided to offer Robert De Niro the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

At the time of creating the film, there had yet to be an attraction-based Disney film. Typically, a film was created and then a ride, but in the instance of Pirates of the Caribbean, this was the first attempt at flipping that formula. The film was considered to be a risk, and the idea of direct to video was even being considered. With all this in mind, De Niro thought the film would be a bust and turned down the role.

While this was happening, Johnny Depp was looking for a family-orientated film to dig into, and everything fell into place. After the first Pirates film made $654.3 million at the box office, De Niro may have been kicking himself as he would go on to try and play a pirate role in Stardust. The film did well but did not nearly receive the praise and fandom that we have seen evolve in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

But it was another Hollywood star that almost snagged the role of Sparrow from Depp, as well as the iconic role of Edward Scissorhands. Canadian actor Jim Carrey is extremely well known for his roles in films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Ace Ventura Pet Detective, Bruce Almighty, The Grinch, The Mask, and more. At the moment, the actor is making headlines after calling Will Smith “sickening” for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after the comedian made a joke about Jada, Will’s wife.

According to CBR, It seems that Carrey actually auditioned for the role of Jack Sparrow and was offered it, but ended up turning it down due to scheduling conflicts, opening the door for Johnny Depp to swoop in and claim it.

Disney has given Johhny Depp the boot from the franchise after the ongoing legal battle against ex-wife Amber heard has shone a negative light on the actor. Even after the company ousted Depp, they continue to use his image as Jack Sparrow as fans can’t get enough. Meet and greet, Disney attractions, and even Disney collaborated video games showcase the Johnny Depp rendition of the actor in terms of look, sound, and attitude.

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until the trial is underway next month. Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.

Now, many are waiting for more news regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

At the moment, there are two films that are seemingly being developed. One is a film that takes place in the same universe as the previous films, but will have an entirely new storyline with a female-led cast starring Margot Robbie. The second is Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which would theoretically be a continuation of the first five films, written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. Neither of which are set to star Johnny Depp.

What’s next for Johnny Depp?

Now, according to Variety:

Johnny Depp will star as French king Louis XV in the next film directed by French helmer Maiwenn (“Polisse,” “Mon Roi”) whose shoot will begin this summer, Variety has confirmed. The movie, whose title and exact plot are kept under wraps, is being produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Paris-based Why Not Productions (“A Prophet”), with Wild Bunch International (“Titane”) handling world sales. Filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace. Maiwenn will star as Jeanne du Barry, a countess who was Louis XV’s last mistress.

Louis XV starred as king of France for 59 years and when Louis XV died, he was seen as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption. Interestingly enough, Depp who is fighting his own set of controversies right now. Since Depp lived with Vanessa Paradis for years in France, it seems we may be able to see his French-speaking skills come to life with this role.

Do you think Jim Carrey could have played a good Jack Sparrow?