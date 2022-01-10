Petition For Disney to Rehire Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow Nears WILD Goal

Ever since Johnny Depp was fired from his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise, the Hollywood actor’s loyal fans have publicly gone to bat for him, even launching a petition beseeching The Walt Disney Company to rehire Depp for the reported Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which is set to star Margot Robbie.

The petition, which Disney is reportedly well aware of, was started in late 2019, has been going especially strong since January 2021 and is still gaining steam today, over a year later.

At the time of publication, the petition’s goal has been set at 1 million signatures and it is well on its way with 672,048. Nearly 10,000 signatures have been added in just the past five days, as an article from January 5, 2022 noted that there were 663,634 supporters at that time.

In part, the Change.org petition’s description reads:

He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing. But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time? Don’t they know that without Johnny Depp or Jack Sparrow they will sink, they will never be able to reach that horizon. Even if it means nothing to you but please, sign this petition for the ones who REALLY want Johnny Depp as their Captain of the Black Pearl! Related: Jack Sparrow’s Triumphant Return Is Actually a Catastrophe For Disney

More on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

At this time, the former couple is next expected to appear in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit in Virginia in April 2022.

In addition to losing his role as Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise, Depp was let go as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series as a result of the ongoing situation. Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) has taken over the part.

Have you signed the petition to bring back Johnny Depp?